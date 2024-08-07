Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
07.08.24
09:12 Uhr
2,420 Euro
+0,140
+6,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2024 14:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2024

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 6 August 2024.

DSBP vesting

The Deferred Share Bonus Awards granted on 6 August 2021 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY21 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 6 August 2024. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:

Director

Shares allotted for nil consideration

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

Sale price per share

Nickyl Raithatha

57,208

27,023

£2.05

Andy MacKinnon

20,125

9,507

£2.05

The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:

Director

Number of shares held

% of salary represented by shareholding

Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met?

Nickyl Raithatha

4,751,114

1,568%

Yes

Andy MacKinnon

1,010,992

516%

Yes

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nickyl Raithatha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy DSBP award

(2) Sale of shares awarded under DSBP award to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil cost awards

57,208

£2.05 per share

27,023

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

(1) Outside of a trading venue

(2) XLON

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy DSBP award

(2) Sale of shares awarded under DSBP award to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil cost awards

20,125

£2.05 per share

9,507

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

(1) Outside of a trading venue

(2) XLON

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com


