Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
7 August 2024
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 6 August 2024.
DSBP vesting
The Deferred Share Bonus Awards granted on 6 August 2021 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY21 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 6 August 2024. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:
Director
Shares allotted for nil consideration
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
Sale price per share
Nickyl Raithatha
57,208
27,023
£2.05
Andy MacKinnon
20,125
9,507
£2.05
The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:
Director
Number of shares held
% of salary represented by shareholding
Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met?
Nickyl Raithatha
4,751,114
1,568%
Yes
Andy MacKinnon
1,010,992
516%
Yes
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nickyl Raithatha
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy DSBP award
(2) Sale of shares awarded under DSBP award to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil cost awards
57,208
£2.05 per share
27,023
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
6 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
(1) Outside of a trading venue
(2) XLON
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andy MacKinnon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
(1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy DSBP award
(2) Sale of shares awarded under DSBP award to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil cost awards
20,125
£2.05 per share
9,507
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
6 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
(1) Outside of a trading venue
(2) XLON
Jayne Powell
Company Secretary
company-secretary@moonpig.com