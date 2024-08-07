Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2024

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Moonpig Group plc was notified by the two Executive Directors of the following transactions on 6 August 2024.

DSBP vesting

The Deferred Share Bonus Awards granted on 6 August 2021 in respect of the deferred element (33% of the FY21 bonus) reached the end of the 3 year holding period on 6 August 2024. As a result of the vesting of those awards, the following transactions took place:

Director Shares allotted for nil consideration Shares sold to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs Sale price per share Nickyl Raithatha 57,208 27,023 £2.05 Andy MacKinnon 20,125 9,507 £2.05

The Executive Directors' shareholdings following these transactions are set out below:

Director Number of shares held % of salary represented by shareholding Shareholding requirement of 300% salary met? Nickyl Raithatha 4,751,114 1,568% Yes Andy MacKinnon 1,010,992 516% Yes

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nickyl Raithatha 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy DSBP award (2) Sale of shares awarded under DSBP award to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil cost awards 57,208 £2.05 per share 27,023 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction (1) Outside of a trading venue (2) XLON

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andy MacKinnon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Allotment of new issue shares to satisfy DSBP award (2) Sale of shares awarded under DSBP award to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil cost awards 20,125 £2.05 per share 9,507 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 6 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction (1) Outside of a trading venue (2) XLON

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary