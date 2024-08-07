Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines' FPV Flight Controller Approved for Blue UAS Framework

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced that its Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller has been approved for inclusion on the Blue UAS Framework list. This significant milestone underscores Unusual Machines' commitment to providing secure, reliable, and domestically manufactured drone components for the U.S. government and other critical sectors.

"We are thrilled to have the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller approved for the Blue UAS Framework," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "This certification reinforces our mission to support the American drone industry with high-quality, domestically manufactured components. We know procurement can be a challenge and see the DIU and the Blue process as the best way to facilitate the Department of Defense (DoD) in using FPV drones."

The Blue UAS Framework (link: https://www.diu.mil/blue-uas ) , an initiative by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), sets rigorous standards for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational requirements. This is done to ensure that certified unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are trusted and secure. In order to be added to the Blue UAS Framework, a department of defense (DoD) sponsor needs to advocate for the product, and it has to represent a new capability. The audit and approval of the Brave F7 Flight Controller is a testament to the foresight of the Marine Core Warfighter Lab and enables several simplified acquisition pathways for all government customers.

"A low-cost FPV UAS technology added to the DIU Blue list offers a significant advancement in our capability to deploy secure, reliable, and domestically manufactured unmanned systems," said Major Steven "Spike" Atkinson of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. "It provides a scalable solution that ensures we can keep pace with our adversaries while enhancing operational effectiveness and security for our warfighters."

The Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller is manufactured in compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which emphasizes reducing reliance on foreign technologies and enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities. It is the first US-made flight controller on the Blue UAS Framework list specifically designed for high-performance FPV flight. This flight controller represents a significant step forward in the company's ongoing efforts to expand its presence as a domestic drone parts manufacturer.

For more information about the Rotor Riot Brave F7 Flight Controller or to place an order, please visit www.RotorRiot.com or contact via purchasing@rotorriot.com .

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including seeking to be a dominant Tier-1 supplier, showing growth, and releasing a U.S.-made flight controller during the current quarter. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including obtaining Blue UAS approval, our ability to provide a more secure and reliable supply chain to our customers, our targeted shipping date of orders in early August, and our ability to develop a suite of American-made components. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect these forward-looking statements are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's final Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

