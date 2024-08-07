Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
07.08.24
13:00 Uhr
4,900 Euro
-0,040
-0,81 %
PR Newswire
07.08.2024 14:18 Uhr
Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference on August 12

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference, on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 2:55 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer37/clvt/2805750 and will be available for replay.


A replay of each webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com and will remain available for 90 days.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-27th-annual-technology-internet--communications-virtual-conference-on-august-12-302216505.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.