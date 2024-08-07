Taiwan Economic Journal: Taiwan's Tech Industry Rises as a 'Global AI Hub' with TEJ Data Showing Electronics Sector Growth and Institutional Investment Trends

Driven by AI stocks, Taiwan's stock market surged 28% in the first half of 2024, surpassing 23,000 points and outpacing Nasdaq and the S&P 500. According to financial data experts at Taiwan Economic Journal (TEJ), heavyweights like TSMC and Hon Hai showcased stellar performances, climbing 63% and 105%, respectively. Despite a decline starting in late July, TEJ analysts remain optimistic about the potential of Taiwan's AI supply chain in the second half of the year. TEJ recommend leveraging TEJ's unique research data on fundamental analyses of Taiwanese companies and market performance to make accurate investment decisions.

Taiwan Semiconductor and Other Electronics Industries' Returns Outperformed TAIEX in 1H2024 and their Monthly Revenues. (Photo via TEJ)

The demand for AI hardware is projected to sustain Taiwan's resilience and growth of stock market, Taiwan Economic Journal (TEJ) advises investors that market performance is closely tied to industry and corporate performance. They recommend utilizing TEJ's comprehensive research data on the fundamental analyses of Taiwanese companies and their market performance to inform precise investment decisions. TEJ's data provides early insights into companies' performance, helping investors stay ahead of market trends and make informed decisions in a dynamic environment.

Overall Performance in 2024

Global AI demands have continued to rise since 2024. In Taiwan, touted by NVIDIA Founder Jensen Huang as the "Global AI Hub," industries are clearly on the cusp of a golden age of growth under the world's watchful eyes. In terms of economic data, Taiwan's exports totaled US$225 billion in the first six months of 2024, a 11.4% growth from the same time last year. Notably, computer and peripheral units' exports grew to $5.08 billion, a 3.2-fold year-on-year increase.

Taiwan has significantly benefited from the AI boom, with TSMC playing a pivotal role as the world's leading wafer foundry, holding more than 90% of the world's capacity in advanced processes and advanced packaging technologies. TEJ analysts pointed out that according to TSMC's Q2 earnings conference, the company reached NT$673.51 billion in consolidated revenue, and an EPS of NT$9.56, a new record high for the same period historically. Despite increasing its advanced packaging capacity in 2024, TSMC continues to face high demand, promising a bright outlook.

Beyond TSMC, Taiwan's semiconductors and other electronics industries have witnessed significant positive growth in revenue in the first 6 months of 2024. In the short term, stock prices have experienced fluctuations due to the influence of the international market. However, market analysts remain optimistic about the electronic industry's peak season in the second half of the year. Towards the end of the year, the performance of Taiwan's AI supply chain-related companies is expected to be particularly promising.

In the next half of the year, these industries are projected to deliver even more impressive results as they continue to fulfill orders to international customers. The ongoing AI, PC, and server trend will drive further breakthroughs in the revenue and scale of Taiwan's electronics industry. The AI era, ushered in by cloud service providers through AI deployment, will see more AI equipment and applications across various sectors, including EMS, IC design, wafer foundry, IC packaging and testing, passive components, PC brands, industrial computers, thermal components, and traditional industries like automotive manufacturing, medical supplies, steel, and petrochemicals. The AI trend will continue to support investment opportunities in related stocks and across the supply chain.

Fundamental Analysis Remains Critical When Looking at Stock Prices

However, market and industry performance are closely tied to global geopolitical and economic conditions. Investors must remain vigilant and stay ahead of market trends to adjust their investment positions and manage decisions as soon as possible.

Therefore, returning to the fundamentals is crucial. Monthly revenue data unique to Taiwan provides early insights into a company's performance. Additionally, some companies' forward-looking statements on financial data can serve as a basis for investment decisions, helping investors grasp financial information more timely and accurately, making more informed decision management.

Analysis data unique to Taiwan, provided by TEJ, are crucial data for analyzing Taiwan's electronics industry. (Photo via TEJ)

Leveraging TEJ's Data for Better Investment Decisions

In the ever-changing and challenging market environment, databases provided by TEJ have become essential tools for institutional investors.

TEJ provides comprehensive analysis and market performance research data on listed companies in Taiwan, covering fundamentals, financials, market, event-driven, and alternative data. This data not only offers deep insights into Taiwan's market operations but also provides comprehensive decision support for investors. Through TEJ's services, investors can more accurately assess Taiwan's industry supply chain trends and grasp the global technology industry's pulse, leading to more rational investment choices.

TEJ database CEO Rita Chien. (Photo via TEJ)

TEJ's Data: Bridging Global Investors and Taiwan's Market

In summary, the strong growth and performance demonstrated in Taiwan's tech industry in the first half of 2024 has attracted the attention of global investors. Taking advantage of TEJ's powerful database, institutional investors can gain insight into Taiwan's industries and stock markets to carve out an advantageous position in global competition. TEJ's data and analysis services are not only able to increase the accuracy of investment decisions but also further facilitate closer ties between global investors and the Taiwan market.





Media Contacts:

Taiwan Economic Journal, TEJ.

Hua Yun Hsi

+886 02-8768-1088

https://www.tejwin.com

SOURCE: Taiwan Economic Journal

View the original press release on accesswire.com