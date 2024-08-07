All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated .

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units ("Units"). Under the second tranche, the Company issued and sold 8,871,428 Units at a price of $0.021 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $186,300. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 12 months at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $443,250 over both tranches of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the date of issuance.

Belgravia Hartford intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Belgravia is focused on growing its assets and holdings and increasing its net asset value (NAV). Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected approval of the CSE and the expected uses of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

