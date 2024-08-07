2N Telecommunications: New 2N intercom impresses with its ultra-high level of security and minimalist modern design

PRAGUE , Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in IP access systems, 2N Telecommunications, has launched its new 2N IP One intercom, designed primarily for security and access management in family homes. This modern and durable intercom contains a powerful processor and wide-angle Full HD camera with a viewing angle of 156°, offering constant surveillance of your home's entrance in the event of uninvited guests. Another benefit of the camera is its face zooming and focus features, giving the user a detailed image of whoever is standing outside their door. The 2N IP One also alerts the homeowner of any unexpected activity with motion detection, thus contributing to greater home security. The new intercom can easily be linked to internal answering units, the My2N mobile application and unlike regular video doorbells, to popular smart home devices.

Maximum security, simple operation

The 2N IP One offers superior features designed to deliver maximum ease and accessibility, going hand in hand with the highest standards of security. When connected to the door's lock, the 2N IP One works as a remote key, allowing residents to unlock entrance doors from a distance. Entrance to the building may also be granted via a QR code which is useful for an expected visitor. However, this high level of accessibility does not come at the expense of security.

Once the intercom is linked to the My2N cloud, the user has access to its system from anywhere in the world via the My2N mobile application. As a result, they can be alerted by movements in real time, along with a photo or video of the uninvited guest. Your parcels are also kept safe - the My2N application opens the door remotely upon delivery to allow items to be safely stored inside the building.

"The 2N IP One is principally a response to the growing popularity of simple home video doorbell systems. Whilst they are extremely easy to install and use, this is usually at the expense of safety and questionable data handling policies. The 2N IP One demonstrates that robust security can go hand in hand with a user-friendly, modern design," says Tomáš Vystavel, Chief Product Officer at 2N.

Sustainability built on durability and support

With the ever-growing amount of criminality and home break-ins (over 1 million in Europe in 2022), the 2N IP One is the ideal solution for a safer home. The intercom can withstand sharp blows, vandalism, dust, and water. Its materials, such as anodised aluminium, guarantee the best protection against solid particles and strong water pressure.

"Although the rate of home break-ins has been declining in Europe, in 2022 they started to rise again. Our system is one of the ways our customers can deny uninvited guests access to their homes," explains Vystavel.

As a result, the product has a minimalist design, in line with the latest visual trends. "We want to provide the highest level of quality to our users, both in terms of the materials used and the clean, modern design," adds Vystavel.

"The 2N IP One intercom of course comes with a 5-year warranty and guaranteed firmware updates, not just to maintain security, but also to provide service improvements for users over the entire product lifespan." continues Vystavel. He is also referring to the new extended warranty, a result of 2N increasing the warranty period of all their products across the board from three to five years.

About the 2N IP One

Axis ARTPEC-7 processor

Wide-angle Full HD camera with a 156° view angle

Adaptive Face Zooming feature

Made from anodised aluminium

IP66 cover rating

Plug and play solution

Easy integration with smart home systems

My2N application compatible

5-year warranty

About 2N

2N is a global leader in IP access systems. It specialises in products for the residential and commercial sectors, such as intercoms and answering units. 2N products ensure the highest level of security and are used by many global IT companies, financial institutions, prisons, schools and others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477241/2N_Telecommunications.jpg

