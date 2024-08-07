Profit.co Crowned G2 Leader in Project Portfolio Management, Continues as Leader in OKR Software

G2 celebrates Profit.co as a leader in OKR, Strategy, PPM, and Performance Management Software categories in the Summer 2024 Report

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Strategy execution remains a significant challenge, with 61% of strategists citing poor execution as the primary reason for failing initiatives. In response to this pervasive issue, Profit.co has taken decisive action on a global scale. Recognizing the frustration of customers grappling with unfulfilled strategies, the company's CEO embarked on a listening tour. The message from businesses worldwide was clear: they needed a robust solution to bridge the gap between strategy and execution.









Fueled by this overwhelming customer feedback, Profit.co tackled the challenge by launching a comprehensive suite of tools to boost their already robust OKR-centered platform. This suite includes Strategy, Balanced Scorecard (BSC), and Project Portfolio Management (PPM). Together, these tools empower businesses to transform their vision into reality, ensuring that meticulously crafted plans do not gather dust.

Profit.co's commitment to innovation was further solidified by a recent milestone. Within a few months of launching their PPM solution, the company received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers. This feedback culminated in a significant achievement: G2 awarded Profit.co the Leader badge in the Project, Portfolio & Program Management category. This recognition positions Profit.co as a leader in the competitive PPM landscape, highlighting their dedication to solving real customer problems and providing best-in-class solutions.

Already a leader in OKR software, Profit.co continues its winning streak. G2 recognized Profit.co as a leader in OKR Software for the 16th consecutive quarter. Also, Profit.co has been recognized as a leader in Strategic Planning & Execution, and Performance Management Software based on user reviews on G2. Profit.co's dedication to continuous improvement and focus on future trends, such as everyday AI in a hybrid work environment, ensures they deliver an intuitive and robust management system for their customers.

By focusing on customer needs and staying ahead of the curve, Profit.co is solidifying its position as a one-stop shop for organizations seeking to bridge the strategy-to-execution gap to achieve business success.

