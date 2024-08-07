Pace® Analytical: Pace Analytical Services Acquires Agra Environmental and Laboratory Services

Northeast U.S. growth continues with additional New Jersey locations.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, today announced the acquisition of New Jersey-based Agra Environmental and Laboratory Services, Inc. (AELS).





"Our commitment to clients is unmatched. This is demonstrated through the acquisition of AELS and others in the Northeast U.S.," commented Pace® CEO Eric Roman. "Convenient locations and added capacity mean faster results for regulatory compliance and critical decision-making. This is important to our clients." Within the last 18 months, Pace® has added 16 locations in the Northeast, totaling 47 in the region and building the company's nationwide footprint to 127 laboratories and service centers.

AELS has been supporting New Jersey public water systems with testing and operational support services, ensuring drinking water is safe and wastewater is responsibly managed. "I am proud to have created a business that provides environmental consulting to help remediate potable drinking water facilities that support fellow members of the New Jersey community," AELS Founder and President Michael Furrey said. "Our highly trained team of laboratory technicians and experts in drinking water operations will be a great addition to the Pace® team. We look forward to serving clients in an even greater capacity with all the resources and services available through the Pace® nationwide laboratory network."

AELS provides a unique offering of laboratory, field testing, and operational support services, both similar and complementary to those offered by Pace®. "AELS is a great addition to the?Pace® network, bringing us exceptional talent, resources, and added capacity to support our Northeast clients," adds?Greg Whitman, President of Pace® Analytical Services. "Now, as a unified team, AELS clients will benefit?from the added capacity?and services?Pace®?provides, including our extensive list of Specialty Testing Services."?

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Agra Environmental and Laboratory Services

Agra Environmental and Laboratory Services (AELS), headquartered in Dover, New Jersey, is a state-licensed water testing lab dedicated to determining water safety. With over 25 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of services to homeowners, public water systems, and commercial businesses. Trusted for accurate testing and management solutions for clean and drinkable water, AELS performs water testing for a variety of contaminants, including PFAS, bacteria, lead copper, arsenic, nitrates, pesticides, herbicides, and more. Additional services include water treatment consultation, water system design and installation, and water quality monitoring. More at agra.us.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

