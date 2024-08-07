AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Introduces New Digital Particulate & Temperature Sensor for Enhanced Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

New Room Alert sensor offers a versatile solution for monitoring particulate matter as well as temperature

WARREN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of proactive environment monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative Digital Particulate & Temperature Sensor. Designed for use with AVTECH's Room Alert monitors, this sensor provides a comprehensive solution for monitoring both airborne particulate matter (PM) and temperature, ensuring optimal indoor air quality (IAQ) and occupant health.

In business for over 35 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The new Digital Particulate & Temperature Sensor offers a powerful combination of features designed to monitor and protect indoor environments of all types by precisely tracking airborne particulate in both PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. Monitoring PM 2.5 in particular is crucial, as these tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing respiratory problems. By detecting potential health hazards such as air pollutants, wildfire ash, and mold spores, the sensor helps improve air quality in schools, healthcare facilities, workplaces, and other settings. When particulate levels exceed safe thresholds, the connected Room Alert monitor instantly alerts users via push notifications, email, or SMS so immediate action can be taken to improve safety conditions.

"The Digital Particulate & Temperature Sensor addresses a critical need for proactive indoor air quality monitoring in a wide range of applications," stated Richard Grundy, President and CEO at AVTECH. "By detecting wildfire smoke, industrial pollutants, and other harmful particulates, this sensor empowers facility managers to safeguard occupant health and demonstrate compliance with air quality standards set by regulatory bodies such as OSHA, EU-OSHA, CCOHS in Canada, and many more around the world."

Facilities that want to create a safer and healthier work environment for employees will benefit from installing the Digital Particulate & Temperature Sensor in combination with Room Alert proactive environment monitors. For more information, please visit AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

