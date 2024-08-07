Sports Illustrated Tickets Partners With Kraft Sports + Entertainment in a Multi-Year Sponsorship

Sports Illustrated Tickets to Become Official Fan Experience Sponsor of the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Sports Illustrated Tickets today announced a multi-year sponsorship with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to become the Official Fan Experience Sponsor of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium and the New England Revolution. The sponsorship will include a range of exclusive fan experiences offered by Sports Illustrated Tickets for its customers throughout the year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to become the Official Fan Experience Sponsor of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium and the New England Revolution," said David Lane, CEO, Sports Illustrated Tickets, a member of the NFL Ticket Network. "Our goal is to elevate the fan experience and provide Patriots and Revolution fans, as well as the hundreds of thousands who visit Gillette Stadium each year to see games, concerts and special events, with exclusive access and opportunities that enhance their connection to the Pats, Revs and their favorite artists in an authentic way only a Sports Illustrated company can deliver."

"The fan experience is at the forefront of everything we do at Kraft Sports + Entertainment and we are thrilled to team up with an iconic brand like Sports Illustrated to continue to deliver a world-class experience at each of our events," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "Similar to our organization, Sports Illustrated Tickets always strives to put the fans first, and their exclusive experiences will be an incredible addition for our guests. We look forward to working with Sports Illustrated Tickets for years to come as we collaborate to take the fan experience to a whole new level."

Additionally, Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand, has partnered with Kraft Sports + Entertainment to re-imagine Gillette Stadium's 10,000-square foot hospitality space in the North End Zone concourse as the Sports Illustrated Pavilion later this year.

The Sports Illustrated Pavilion will give fans at Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts and other special events a whole new way to experience their favorite Gillette Stadium events. Featuring an expansive mezzanine area and outdoor terrace on the concourse of Gillette Stadium's North End Zone, Sports Illustrated Pavilion will introduce an unparalleled Sports Illustrated fan experience, celebrating the rich history of the Patriots, Revolution and New England sports as it was chronicled and immortalized across more than 70 years of Sports Illustrated articles, photography and covers. With multiple screens including a 24-foot video wall, premium food and beverage offerings and a photo booth allowing fans to create their own complimentary Sports Illustrated digital cover in minutes, guests will now have an exciting new gathering area to enhance game day for Patriots and Revolution fans and elevate the experience for the hundreds of thousands of guests who attend the wide array of concerts and special events held each year at Gillette Stadium.

For more information, visit www.sitickets.com/kraftse.

About Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of the Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has set the standard for delivering world-class concerts and sporting events in New England for more than 20 years.

About Sports Illustrated Tickets

Sports Illustrated Tickets is a fan-first, primary and secondary ticketing marketplace, with more than $2.5 billion in inventory and 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets to events around the world. Sports Illustrated Tickets, a member of the NFL Ticket Network, features a transparent pricing model with zero ($0) transaction fees.

Sports Illustrated Tickets' primary ticketing platform, Box Office, is an innovative event management and blockchain ticketing solution that offers a complete NFT ticket solution for free and paid events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest events around the world.

For more information, visit SITickets.com, or download the app on iOS and Android.

