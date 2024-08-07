joliroom SAS: cozycozy Helps State Fair Guests Find Family-Friendly Accommodations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Get ready to embark on a journey through America's most iconic state fairs with cozycozy. State fairs are a time-honored American tradition, bringing together communities to celebrate agriculture, entertainment, and family fun. From the grandeur of the State Fair of Texas to the historical charm of The Great New York State Fair, each offers unique attractions, activities, and memories for families. This year, cozycozy makes finding family-friendly accommodations easier than ever.

Photo by Scott Webb

Carousel on a state fair





"State fairs are a quintessential part of American culture, offering a unique blend of fun, food, and family entertainment," says Romain Claudel, one of the founders of cozycozy. "We are thrilled to help families create unforgettable memories by providing convenient and comfortable lodging options."

State Fair of Texas: September 27 - October 20, 2024

Everything is bigger in Texas, and the State Fair of Texas in Dallas is no exception. This year, visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, live music, and a wide array of food vendors offering Texas-sized portions in South Dallas. The fair also features livestock shows and the legendary Texas Auto Show.

With cozycozy, families can find comfortable accommodations nearby, ensuring a peaceful retreat after a day of fun. On cozycozy, there is a "family-friendly" search filter that allows families to narrow down their search.

People who haven't booked their accommodation can still choose from a wealth of options. Fair-goer parents with two children below the age of 12 can pick from more than 450 vacation rentals, for the average price of $211.36/night. For those on a budget, motels are a great alternative and there are still 19 different motels available.

Availability:

Accommodation type Count Average price/night 2 adults, 2 children, 2 rooms Vacation rental 456 $211.36 Hotel 144 $257.79 Motel 19 $156.8 Total 619 $208.65

The Great New York State Fair: August 21 - September 2, 2024

Held in Syracuse, The Great New York State Fair is the oldest in the nation. This year's attractions include the popular Dairy Cow Birthing Center, the Indian Village, and a variety of musical performances. The fair also features a vast midway with rides and games for all ages. Families of four can still choose from 24 vacation rentals in Syracuse and its area for the price of $261.37/night or book two hotel rooms for the average price of $269.75 on cozycozy.

Availability:

Accommodation type Count Average price/night 2 adults, 2 children, 2 rooms Vacation rental 24 $261.37 Hotel 72 $269.75 Motel 9 $181.65 Total 105 $237.6

Iowa State Fair: August 8 - 18, 2024

Des Moines is home to the Iowa State Fair, famous for its Butter Cow sculpture and agricultural exhibits. Visitors can enjoy carnival rides, shows, and a variety of food on a stick. This fair is a showcase of Iowa's farming culture, with numerous livestock competitions.

Families visiting the Iowa State Fair can still browse 67 accommodations on cozycozy. People looking to stay in Des Moines can choose from 37 hotels for the average price of $304.24/night for two rooms. Families who want to stay in a vacation rental can do so at the average price of $284/night.

Availability:

Accommodation type Count Average price/night 2 adults, 2 children, 2 rooms Vacation rental 19 $284 Hotel 37 $304.24 Motel 11 $218.74 Total 67 $268.99

About cozycozy

Cozycozy is a comprehensive accommodation search platform that helps travelers find the best places to stay. With a wide range of options, cozycozy ensures that families can find comfortable lodging near their favorite state fairs.

For more information: cozycozy.com.

