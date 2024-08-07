Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED) (the "Company" or "NED") provides the following update on its 2024 exploration program at the Treasure Mountain project, near Princeton, BC.

Recent prospecting that is being done in conjunction with the current drill program resulted in a the discovery of a new mineralized zone at Jim Kelly Creek. Rusty vein quartz material containing abundant chalcopyrite mineralization was discovered near the creek at high elevation. The material appears to be sourced from an east-west striking zone that follows a break in slope. The vein material contains up to 50% chalcopyrite mineralization (see photos).





Quartz vein discovered from prospecting at the Treasure Mountain property, showing abundant chalcopyrite mineralization (left)

Historic records (1914 BC Minister of Mines Annual Reports) indicate the area was explored for copper and gold in the early 1900's, with assay results of 4.11 grams per tonne gold over 0.91 meters width, and selected samples assaying up to 48.0 grams per tonne gold. Further work will be required fully evaluate the new discovery.

The Treasure Mountain property covers 10,819 hectares and is located 38 km west of the Copper Mountain mine at Princeton in southern BC. Targets on the property include critical minerals in porphyry copper-moly deposits, and gold-quartz vein and polymetallic silver-rich vein deposits.





Map showing Treasure Mountain property and targets for 2024

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

