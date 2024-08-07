Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - After conducting over 100 hours of interviews with senior executives, Reuters Events found that most heavy industry leaders struggle to see a clear pathway to decarbonization. To gain the clarity needed, shape your net-zero roadmap, and achieve your KPIs, join 300 senior decision-makers at Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonization North America 2024, taking place in Pittsburgh on October 1-2.

Download Reuters Events' conference brochure to learn more.

As the continent's premier cross-sectoral executive decarbonization summit, Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonization North America is your opportunity to discover practical insights from leaders in heavy-emitting sectors who are at the forefront of driving decarbonization in their companies. Notable attendees include:

Avangrid - CEO

- CEO Blue Bear Capital - CEO

- CEO Braskem - CEO

- CEO Cabot - CEO

- CEO CalPortland Company - CEO

- CEO CF Industries - CSO

- CSO Coeur Mining - CTO

- CTO Constellation - Director ESG

- Director ESG Dow - Director, Sustainability

- Director, Sustainability Heidelberg Materials - Head of ESG

- Head of ESG Holcim - Investor

- Investor Iamgold - Managing Director

- Managing Director JSW Steel - Vice President, Strategy

- Vice President, Strategy Maersk - VP of Government Affairs

- VP of Government Affairs NextEra Energy - VP of R&D and Decarbonization

- VP of R&D and Decarbonization Schlumberger - VP Sustainability Solutions

Register now to save $200 off your pass. Use code DECARBONIZE200 to uncover successful decarbonization strategies from senior executives.

Event Highlights:

More Meetings with Decision-Makers: Schedule meetings with early access to the event networking app, expand your professional network of decarbonization leaders, and execute your strategy through partnerships.

Schedule meetings with early access to the event networking app, expand your professional network of decarbonization leaders, and execute your strategy through partnerships. Targeted Networking: Build relationships with specific decision-makers from heavy industries through intimate closed-door workshops, roundtable sessions, and networking sessions. With 80% of attendees at Director level and above, secure valuable learnings over two days and follow up after the summit.

Build relationships with specific decision-makers from heavy industries through intimate closed-door workshops, roundtable sessions, and networking sessions. With 80% of attendees at Director level and above, secure valuable learnings over two days and follow up after the summit. Cross-Sectoral Presence: Discover successful decarbonization strategies from executives in Coeur Mining, Braskem, Canada Nickel, Heidelberg Materials, Norfolk Southern, Nord Precious Metals, CalPortland, PGT Trucking, and many more.

Over two interactive days, maximize your learning and exceed your targets at Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonization North America.

For more information and to register, visit Industrial Decarbonization North America 2024 (reutersevents.com)

Contact:

Caroline Harris

Global Project Director | Industrial Decarbonization

caroline.harris@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219124

SOURCE: Reuters Events