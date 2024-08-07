Clearspeed, the leading provider of AI-powered risk assessment technology for enterprise organizations, has been named to CNBC's 2024 inaugural list of the World's Top InsurTech Companies. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list can be viewed on the CNBC website.

Clearspeed is transforming risk assessment across industries with its voice analytics technology, uniquely balancing speed and security in ways unmatched by other market solutions. With solutions purpose-built for the insurance industry, Clearspeed is delivering outsized value along the policyholder lifecycle with fast, accurate, and objective risk insight unavailable elsewhere. While traditional tools assess risk based on historical data, they often fall short in detecting potential fraud proactively and across customer touchpoints, whether at application, claim, or renewal. Clearspeed's technology, acknowledged as a frontrunner in AI-enabled solutions, enhances both customer experience and fraud detection, building trust in an increasingly complex risk environment.

The World's Top InsurTech Companies 2024 is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment specific KPIs from six different market segments: Underwriting Risk Analysis, Policy Administration AdminTech, Claim Fraud Management, Marketing, Sales, and Distribution, Digital Brokerage Comparison Platforms, and Digital Insurers. Over 1,000 companies were evaluated through desk research, analyzing over 10,000 data points from public sources like annual reports and media, and a self-reporting process where companies submitted relevant KPIs for consideration.

"Fraud is a constant threat in the insurance industry, with sophisticated adversaries continually evolving their tactics," said Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed. "Our clients' most successful outcomes stem from recognizing the need to leverage innovative technology underpinned by incredible human decision makers that enhance their risk detection processes as threats outpace traditional methods. Those who embrace this technology will see significant returns on investment and lead the industry forward, while continuing to keep their customer and employee experiences at the center of their business."

Clearspeed continues to gain momentum in the insurance sector, partnering with major organizations like PwC UK, and Allianz to deliver enterprise capabilities and innovative solutions to a growing client base. The company also continues to build a robust leadership bench with the recent appointment of insurance industry veteran Kim Garland to the advisory board, furthering the deep-seated industry expertise that Clearspeed is able to leverage around the world.

With an 800% increase in client usage over the past year, Clearspeed is committed to building a better world through trust enablement.

ABOUT CLEARSPEED

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807948287/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Terrelonge

Chief Marketing Officer

Clearspeed

+1 416.451.5183

sarah.terrelonge@clearspeed.com