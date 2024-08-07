Combined SaaS offering addresses critical enterprise security challenges and enables readiness for Post-Quantum Cryptography

AppViewX, the leader in automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and PKI solutions, and Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, today announced a partnership to offer cloud-delivered secure certificate and key lifecycle management solutions. Together, the companies will provide comprehensive, robust, and scalable platforms for certificate lifecycle management automation and secure code signing.

The integration of the AppViewX AVX ONE platform and Utimaco's SaaS-based solutions enables customers to simplify and automate enterprise certificate and key lifecycle management and implement secure and compliant code signing. It also helps enterprises gain visibility and control of machine and non-human identities, prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and ensure software supply chain security.

"The collaboration between AppViewX and Utimaco not only addresses the immediate security needs of enterprises for certificate and key lifecycle management, but also helps organizations prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography," said Ravishankar Chamarajnagar, Chief Product Officer at AppViewX. "This partnership provides joint customers with a unified, scalable, and efficient approach to protect code signing certificates and safeguard the software supply chain."

"Utimaco is pleased to collaborate with AppViewX to bring together the strengths of our crypto-agile Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) with automated certificate lifecycle management from AppViewX," said Cindy Provin, Chief Strategy Sales Officer of Utimaco. "Together, we are pleased to provide to the market u.trust GP HSM's upgraded with lattice and hash-based PQC algorithms, with PQC ready enterprise crypto-agility with AppViewX AVX ONE CLM to provide comprehensive certificate visibility, automation and control. Our joint solution offering enables enterprises with efficient and effective approaches to securing identities and data and providing trust."

AppViewX Utimaco Benefits

The joint AppViewX and Utimaco solution provides the following certificate lifecycle management and secure code signing automation capabilities in hybrid multi-cloud environments:

Crypto agile and PQC-ready

Utimaco's General Purpose Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) can be upgraded with lattice and hash-based PQC algorithms today, while AVX ONE delivers PQC ready enterprise crypto-agility by providing comprehensive certificate visibility, automation and control

Centralized control of certificates and keys

AVX ONE discovers and manages all public and private trust certificates for machine and human identities across hybrid multi-cloud environments to enable trust for machines, devices, workloads, applications and cloud services

TLS certificate lifecycle management

AVX ONE ensures certificates and keys are up to date and renewed on time, while generation of the required cryptographic keys is backed up and secured by a high-performance Utimaco HSM

Comply with new code signing mandates

With AVX ONE code signing, developers can safeguard the software supply chain and protect code signing certificates in Utimaco's FIPS 140-2 Level 3-certified HSMs or specialized HSM certified according to Common Criteria EAL 4+

The AVX ONE Platform includes AVX ONE CLM, AVX ONE PKIaaS, and AVX ONE Code Signing for automating PKI and certificate lifecycle management across complex hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Utimaco's u.trust General Purpose HSMs provide secure key management and cryptography services, supporting PQC algorithms and ensuring compliance with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards and is pending FIPS 140-3

Availability

The AppViewX and Utimaco solutions are available from both vendors through joint channel partners and in the AWS Marketplace.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated certificate lifecycle management. The AVX ONE platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined automation workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and enable crypto-agility.

Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco provides on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, key management, data protection as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807851670/en/

Contacts:

Marc Gendron PR for AppViewX

marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480



Corey Eldridge for Utimaco

Force4 Technology Communications

corey@force4.co