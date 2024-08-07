Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Green Leaf Lab is proud to announce their esteemed CEO, Rowshan Reordan, has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine's latest article, "15 Ways Business Leaders Can Create a Culture of Employee Empowerment." This recognition highlights Rowshan's commitment to fostering a workplace environment where employees are empowered and motivated to take ownership of their work.

In the article, Rowshan emphasizes the critical role of accountability in empowering employees. Her featured quote reads:

"Accountability equals empowerment. It is the act of taking responsibility for one's actions. It empowers employees to take pride in their work and ask what they can do to support the team. By nurturing this culture, you entrust employees to take action. Leadership and employees must be willing to self-reflect and assess how they view and respond to situations to support a culture of accountability." - Rowshan Reordan, Green Leaf Lab

Rowshan's insights reflect her visionary leadership style, which prioritizes trust, responsibility, and a supportive environment. By integrating accountability into the core values of Green Leaf Lab, she has cultivated a team that is proactive, dedicated, and continuously striving for excellence.

This feature in Rolling Stone Magazine underscores the innovative leadership and forward-thinking approach that Rowshan brings to Green Leaf Lab. It is a testament to her dedication to employee development and empowerment, which are pivotal in driving the company's success in the dynamic cannabis industry.

For more information about Green Leaf Lab and our leadership, please visit our website at www.greenleaflabs.com . To read the full article https://www.rollingstone.com/culture-council/panels/culture-employee-empowerment-1235065127/

About Green Leaf Lab: Green Leaf Lab is a leading cannabis testing laboratory committed to providing accurate and reliable testing services. With a focus on quality, safety, and compliance, Green Leaf Lab supports the cannabis industry through innovative testing solutions and expert knowledge.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219130

SOURCE: Green Leaf Lab