OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is up over 66% at $7.08. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 43% at $1.76. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is up over 35% at $6.79. Inogen, Inc. (INGN) is up over 25% at $10.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is up over 24% at $29.70. Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) is up over 23% at $3.83. Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) is up over 20% at $26.40. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is up over 18% at $64.22. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is up over 17% at $17.72. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is up over 17% at $6.57. OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is up over 16% at $3.94. Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) is up over 16% at $3.38. Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is up over 15% at $64.25. Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is up over 13% at $45.86.



In the Red



Scorpius Holdings, Inc. (SCPX) is down over 79% at $1.18. Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) is down over 46% at $4.82. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is down over 36% at $6.29. Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is down over 34% at $5.65. Evotec SE (EVO) is down over 24% at $2.91. Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is down over 19% at $6.26. Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) is down over 18% at $10.77. Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) is down over 17% at $63.33. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) is down over 17% at $21.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) is down over 16% at $191.67. Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) is down over 16% at $1.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is down over 15% at $15.88. Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is down over 12% at $14.26. Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) is down over 10% at $2.82. Helpport AI Limited (HPAI) is down over 9% at $6.37.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX