Alex R. Majalca Jr., president and CEO of Titan NRG, Inc., proudly announces a new milestone for the company - a substantial contract for the sale of 150,000 gallons of propane over the next year to a southern Arizona reservation. This contract has been awarded to a subsidiary of Titan NRG, Inc., symbolizing a significant leap forward in its business ventures.

This agreement not only marks an impressive stride for the company, but it also serves as a testament to the trust and reliability associated with the Titan NRG, Inc. name. The new contract leverages the impeccable reputation of the brand, known for its provision of top-tier energy solutions.

The delivery of 150,000 gallons of propane throughout the year presents a new task for the company but, under the leadership of Alex R. Majalca Jr., the Titan NRG, Inc. team is more than prepared to rise to the challenge. The team's commitment to excellence in service delivery and customer satisfaction has enabled the company to stand head and shoulders above in the industry.

This propane supply contract signifies a major step forward in Titan NRG, Inc.'s growth strategy, promising more opportunities down the line. Alex R. Majalca Jr. acknowledges the importance of this milestone, stating, "We are excited about this opportunity and are ready to surpass expectations."

Looking forward, this pivotal deal showcases Titan NRG, Inc.'s ability to carry out substantial contracts and maintain excellent relations with its partners. The southern Arizona reservation deal serves as a testament to both the company's reliability and capacity for bigger, more substantial projects in the future.

About Titan NRG Inc.:

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its wholly owned subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in eight states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane, serving southern Arizona with 1,500+ leased tanks and 2,500+ customers. Vespene handles wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18-car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage.

Titan NRG focuses on vertical integration while expanding operations to cover product transfer and sales from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for the company, customers, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

