Molecule Systems Unveils Revolutionary VPP and EMS Solutions to Transform Energy Management

Advanced Software Platform Enhances DER Optimization and Market Access

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Molecule Systems is thrilled to announce a strategic pivot, unveiling groundbreaking Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Energy Management System (EMS) solutions designed to directly address the critical needs of the energy sector. This exciting shift leverages our platform's advanced capabilities to meet the surging demand for distributed energy resource (DER) optimization and market access in today's dynamic energy landscape.

"By focusing on our VPP and EMS offerings, we aim to significantly enhance grid capacity with cutting-edge software solutions for homes, buildings, and industry, improving stability and reliability. Furthermore, our Smart Charge Management (SCM) solutions will harness EVs for peak load management, enhanced renewable utilization, and energy storage support," said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems.

"Our advanced VPP and EMS solutions are set to revolutionize energy control for DER manufacturers, utilities, and prosumers, unlocking new value streams and market opportunities," said Shavaj Kallamkote, CTO of Molecule Systems.

Introducing Next-Generation Energy Management Software Solutions

Much like the smartphone industry experienced a surge of innovation with mobile apps, Molecule introduces a groundbreaking energy sector platform, compatible with any hardware.

"Our hardware-agnostic platform equips manufacturers, project developers, and DER aggregators with the software infrastructure necessary to remain competitive, monetize VPP incentives effortlessly, and deliver the next-generation capabilities demanded by today's fast-evolving market," said Kallamkote.

MosVPP: Simplifies energy market access for DERs with a single API integration, eliminating the need for separate VPP infrastructures per market. This streamlines entry, helping manufacturers stay competitive and unlock new revenue streams.

MosEMS-Cloud: A cloud-based API energy management system supporting over 1,000 DER makes and models without requiring hardware. It offers a scalable and hardware-agnostic solution to optimize energy consumption and maximize VPP participation and savings.

MosEMS-Edge: Provides real-time device control and orchestration without cloud connectivity, ideal for delivering ancillary grid services and managing high-value assets like battery storage, solar, and EV chargers.

"We are dedicated to making DERs more reliable, predictable, and valuable for all stakeholders," added Boucher.

Industry Trends and Expert Opinions

The U.S. Department of Energy aims to triple VPP capacity by 2030, potentially addressing 20% of peak demand and saving $10 billion annually. "Next-generation VPPs are crucial for meeting future energy challenges," emphasized Boucher.

Strategic Collaborations

Molecule Systems is partnering with leading manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and utilities to accelerate the adoption of its innovative solutions. "Collaboration is key to driving innovation, accelerating sector growth, and achieving our sustainability goals while allowing all stakeholders to focus on their core competencies," remarked Kallamkote.

About Molecule Systems

Molecule Systems revolutionizes energy management with advanced VPP and EMS solutions. Our technology enhances the reliability and value of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), providing seamless integration for manufacturers, energy providers, and utilities. MosVPP and MosEMS streamline market access, automate energy management, and maximize savings and grid stability.

