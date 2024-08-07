The top innovator for optimized, SAP-based P2P workflows will inform Copenhagen and Horsens audiences about the successful path to S/4HANA, Clean Core and SAP BTP in September 2024

xSuite Nordic, a subsidiary of software manufacturer xSuite Group, invites customers and prospects to its roadshow in Copenhagen/Valby (5.9.24) and Horsens (12.9.24). Participants will be taken on a journey that brings them closer to SAP S/4HANA, Clean Core and the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). They will learn how xSuite solutions can be used to set up future-proof P2P processes for SAP S/4HANA. xSuite will also showcase how to combine automation and intuitive workflows for incoming invoice processing based on the clean core principle.

SAP user companies have a lot on their plate these days: Prepare for the migration to S/4HANA, push ahead process digitization and improvement, and move to the cloud. At the roadshow, Bo Bærentsen, Senior Business Consultant, and Michael Francker Christensen, Solution Architect (both from xSuite), will present how xSuite supports organizations on their journey to a clean core, with a focus on P2P processes and SAP S/4HANA.

Maiken Borup-Mikkelsen, People Lead Director DC, SAP at Deloitte Denmark, talks about the future of work: What does the future of work look like in the SAP context? In Valby, Ólafur Harðarson, IT Application Manager from Síminn Telecommunications Reykjavik Island, will introduce Síminn's change story "From a lot of SAP to better SAP".

In Horsens, Charlotte Uhrskov Johansen, Project Lead Manager Future Finance at Bestseller, will present how the company migrated to S/4HANA globally in order to achieve more automation and efficiency in financial processes. Bestseller is implementing SAP Fiori for all financial processes in the S/4HANA Private Cloud.

Martin Lundsteen, Managing Director of xSuite Nordic, will guide participants through the series of presentations on both dates. Afterwards, xSuite invites guests to a get-together from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Event information:

Duration of both events: 9:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

The presentations will be given in Danish at both locations.

05.9.24, Copenhagen/Valby

Transformerstationen

Gl. Køge Landevej 18

2500 Valby, Denmark

12.9.24, Horsens

Jorgensens Hotel

Søndergade 17

8700 Horsens, Denmark

More information and registration: https://news.xsuite.com/en/international-roadshow-2024

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., as well as ample experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

