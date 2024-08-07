The US residential solar installer has filed for bankruptcy, among the largest in a series of major bankruptcies in the industry. From pv magazine USA Residential US solar company SunPower Corp. (Nasdaq: SPWR) has filed for bankruptcy. Nevertheless, the situation doesn't affect the SunPower branded solar panels designed, manufactured, and sold by Maxeon Solar Technologies in Europe and elsewhere outside of the US and Canada. "Other than a product brand name, there is no existing relationship between Maxeon and SunPower Corporation", a spokesperson from Maxeon Solar told pv magazine. ? SunPower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...