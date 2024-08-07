Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners: Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery Welcomes New Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Beau Vandiver, Expanding Team Excellence

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery, a distinguished member of Ascend Aesthetic Partners, announces the appointment of Dr. Beau Vandiver as its newest facial plastic surgeon, effective July 31, 2024. Dr. Vandiver joins the esteemed practice, bringing a wealth of expertise and a dedication to advancing patient care in the Birmingham, Alabama area.









Dr. Vandiver obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he graduated summa cum laude. He completed his fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery in Birmingham. Dr. Vandiver has distinguished himself with a commitment to excellence and collaboration, embodying the values upheld by Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery and Ascend Aesthetic Partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Vandiver to our team," said Dr. William Hedden, Chief Surgeon and co-founder of Hedden & Gunn. "His exceptional training and compassion make him a perfect fit for our practice. As part of the Ascend network, we are committed to enhancing our capabilities and providing our patients the highest standard of care."

Dr. Vandiver's arrival expands Hedden & Gunn's capabilities, particularly in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. He joins Dr. Joshua Halka, a member of Hedden & Gunn's surgical team since 2023, renowned for his expertise in surgical and non-surgical procedures including breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, facelift, eyelid surgery, Botox and dermal filler treatments.

A board-eligible plastic surgeon, Dr. Halka completed his medical education in Michigan at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and his residency program at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Royal Oak. His dedication to achieving natural-looking results has earned him recognition throughout the Birmingham community.

"Dr. Vandiver's addition strengthens our commitment to providing Birmingham with the highest standard of facial plastic surgery," said Stephen Gunn, M.D., Chief Surgeon and co-founder of Hedden & Gunn. "We are also proud of Dr. Halka's contributions to our practice and the exceptional team we are building as the leading aesthetics center in the region."

Both Dr. Vandiver and Dr. Halka will collaborate within Hedden & Gunn's state-of-the-art facilities, offering a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures under the guidance and support of Ascend Aesthetic Partners.

"Expanding our team with skilled surgeons like Dr. Beau Vandiver and Dr. Joshua Halka ensures that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our patients with excellence and compassion," said Dr. Gunn. "Their expertise in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, coupled with their dedication to our Birmingham community, aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine and delivering outstanding results."

For more information about Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Halka or Dr. Vandiver, please contact their Birmingham, Alabama practice at (205) 980-1744.

About Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery: Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery, a member of the Ascend Aesthetic Partners network, is dedicated to delivering exceptional plastic surgery and aesthetic services. Led by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons Dr. William Hedden and Dr. Stephen Gunn, the practice is committed to achieving natural-looking results with a focus on patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction.

Ascend Aesthetic Partners unites top plastic surgeons dedicated to advancing aesthetic medicine and empowering patients to become their best selves. Board certified plastic surgeons interested in learning more about the Ascend network can visit ascendaestheticpartners.com.

