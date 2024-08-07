Manimal Tales Unveils "Kids, We Love You": A Heartfelt Personalized Book Celebrating the Timeless Bond Between Parents and Children

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Manimal Tales is delighted to announce the release of its newest personalized book, Kids, We Love You , a touching celebration of parental love and cherished childhood moments. This unique book is designed to be read aloud by parents to their children, offering a beautiful way to express just how much they are loved.

Kids, We Love You is a custom-made read-aloud book that highlights the special moments between parents and their children from infancy through to age ten. From taking your kid to the playground to teaching them to ride a bike, from walking them to school to doing projects and homework together, the book walks through seminal moments that parents and kids have had or will have. It beautifully portrays the journey of a child's life, from the joy of being held as a baby to the excitement of board games and bedtime stories. It's a tribute to the everyday moments and milestones that parents and children share, affirming the unwavering love that binds them together.

Kids, We Love You features stunning illustrations that bring each page to life, capturing the warmth, joy, and love that characterizes the parent-child relationship. Whether it's a quiet cuddle or an afternoon adventure, these illustrations reflect the deep affection that fills each family's story.

Parents and grandparents can personalize Kids, We Love You for up to four children, with each child's name prominently featured throughout the book. This book also works for single parents - and grandparents! This amazing book can be tailored to include the names children use for their parents or grandparents-be it Dad, Mommy, Grandpa, or any other term of endearment. Additionally, a custom message from the sender can be added to make the book even more special.

Every page ends with the parents telling one of their kids 'I love you and always will'. Children respond best to positive affirmations and telling your child you love them is one of the best affirmations there is.



"We wanted to create an interactive personalized book that celebrates the unique and everlasting love between parents and their children," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "With Kids, We Love You , we're offering a way for parents to show their children just how deeply they are loved, through a personalized and beautifully illustrated book that will be treasured for years to come."

Kids, We Love You is now available for purchase on the Manimal Tales website , as well as through the company's Etsy and Amazon stores. It's the perfect gift for any occasion where love and appreciation are to be celebrated.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a premier publisher of personalized children's books and content. We strive to make every child the hero of their own story through unique, beautifully crafted books that are cherished for a lifetime. Our latest offering, Kids, We Love You, continues our tradition of providing high-quality, personalized content that brings joy to families everywhere. Visit www.manimaltales.com to explore our collection and discover the magic of personalized storytelling.

Media Contact

Sue Donhym

Manimal Tales

500 Westover Dr #13210,

Sanford, NC 27330

info@manimaltales.com

SOURCE: Manimal Tales

View the original press release on accesswire.com