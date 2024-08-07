Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Per Diem Therapy Xperts, a newly launched platform dedicated to optimizing staffing in the rehabilitation sector, has announced several exciting developments. With a live website and active hiring efforts, PDTX is now fully operational and ready to connect skilled clinicians with healthcare facilities in need.





Innovative Daily Pay Solution

In recent months, PDTX, led by founders Aaron Littles & President Saritha Ramasamy, has formed a strategic partnership with Everee, a prominent payroll processor, to introduce an innovative daily pay benefit for clinicians. This unique compensation method ensures that clinicians receive their pay within 24 hours of completing their shifts, offering them enhanced financial stability and flexibility. This timely payment system addresses a critical need in the healthcare industry, where delayed payments can cause significant financial strain. One clinician shared their positive experience, stating, "I really like getting daily pay right after my shift is over; it helps me manage my bills and make ends meet." This feedback highlights the profound impact of PDTX's initiative on the financial well-being and job satisfaction of their clinicians.

Seamless Integration for Healthcare Facilities

On the facilities side, PDTX has onboarded its first rehab chain with over 80 healthcare facilities, granting them real-time access to all clinician credentials. This integration not only enhances security and vetting processes but also streamlines operations, ensuring that facilities can efficiently manage their staffing needs.

Addressing Staffing Challenges in Rehab Care





PDTX was founded with the mission to provide flexibility to both clinicians and healthcare facilities, addressing the prevalent issue of staffing shortages in the rehab sector. Traditional staffing models often result in underutilized travel clinicians or overworked permanent staff. PDTX's fractional staffing model allows facilities to hire clinicians for as few as four hours, optimizing flexibility and availability. "To be able to get a fractional person for 4 hours, maybe you can call on a stay-at-home dad or a student working on their doctorate who still wants to earn side income," explains Littles.

Empowering Clinicians and Enhancing Patient Care

Looking ahead, PDTX aims to enrich its community of therapists, promoting its fractional model's benefits to providers and patients. By ensuring that patients receive consistent care and clinicians can optimize their schedules, PDTX is setting a new standard in rehab care.

Two-Sided Marketplace

PDTX operates as a Machine Learning and Matching Algorithm powered two-sided marketplace, efficiently matching healthcare facilities with the right clinicians through advanced technology. The platform is designed to onboard clients and therapists quickly, pay them promptly, and book them efficiently. This ecosystem is optimized for efficiency, streamlining the rehab care process without compromising on the quality of care.

Targeting Long-Term Care Facilities

PDTX's services are specifically tailored for skilled nursing facilities and rehab companies. The platform integrates as a trusted partner for these facilities, helping them care for the elderly and vulnerable populations.

About:

Per Diem Therapy Xpertse is an innovative platform revolutionizing staffing in the rehabilitation sector. Recently launched and spearheaded by CEO Aaron Littles & President Saritha Ramasamy, PDTXconnects skilled clinicians with healthcare facilities through advanced technology. The platform offers a unique daily pay benefit in partnership with Everee, ensuring clinicians receive their pay within 24 hours. This model provides financial stability, enhances job satisfaction, and addresses staffing shortages. PDTX also streamlines operations for healthcare facilities, offering real-time access to clinician credentials and optimizing staffing efficiency. Explore Per Diem Therapy Xperts for reliable and flexible rehab staffing solutions.

Contact Name(s): Aaron Littles

Location: Tampa, Florida

Company Name: Per Diem Therapy Xperts

Email: aaron@pdtx.care

Website Link: https://pdtx.care/

