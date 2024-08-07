NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) (the "Company"), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial results of Steel Connect, Inc. ("Steel Connect" or "STCN") have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements since May 1, 2023.

(Unaudited) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 ($ in thousands) YTD 2024 YTD 2023 $533,159 $500,925 Revenue $1,009,505 $946,296 124,946 58,615 Net income 159,747 83,418 116,338 59,150 Net income attributable to common unitholders 150,569 83,996 83,807 73,606 Adjusted EBITDA* 142,367 136,737 15.7% 14.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 14.1% 14.4% 8,297 12,843 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 18,363 23,551 38,585 29,495 Adjusted free cash flow* 62,458 62,857 *Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

"Steel Partners has continued to see record revenue, which is driven by the improved performance of our Diversified Industrial, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments," said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. "Our continued discipline around capital allocation has driven free cash flow generation, allowing us to buy back units and pay down over $100 million of debt since the beginning of the year."

Results of Operations

During the current quarter, the Company recorded a $71.5 million non-cash accounting adjustment to net income as a result of a release of a portion of Steel Connect's valuation allowance for certain pre-existing deferred tax assets. The release resulted in a one-time non-cash adjustment to income tax benefit of $71.5 million. This adjustment to net income has no cash impact and is not expected to reoccur.

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in table and commentary in thousands, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 533,159 $ 500,925 $ 1,009,505 $ 946,296 Cost of goods sold 303,196 289,399 577,352 550,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses 139,699 136,364 274,991 251,318 Asset impairment charge - 329 - 329 Interest expense 1,687 5,833 3,081 11,819 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (986 ) 3,121 (5,054 ) 2,514 All other expense, net* 23,608 17,757 47,511 38,128 Total costs and expenses 467,204 452,803 897,881 854,800 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 65,955 48,122 111,624 91,496 Income tax benefit (58,991 ) (15,330 ) (48,130 ) (726 ) Loss of associated companies, net of taxes - 4,837 7 8,804 Net income $ 124,946 $ 58,615 $ 159,747 $ 83,418 * Includes Finance interest expense, Provision for credit losses, and Other income, net from the Consolidated Statements of Operations

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $32,234, or 6.4%, as compared to the same period last year. This increase was due to $19,448 or 6.2%, higher net sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, $15,896, or 52.7% from the favorable impact of consolidation of the Supply Chain segment, and $10,209, or 9.7% higher revenue from the Financial Services segment. These increases were partially offset by $13,319, or 26.5%, lower net revenue from the Energy segment.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $63,209, or 6.7%, as compared to the same period last year, as a result of higher revenue of $27,383, or 13.8% from the Financial Services segment and higher net sales of $7,462, or 1.2% from the Diversified Industrial segments, as well as higher revenue of $57,926 or 191.9% from the Supply Chain segment, primarily driven by favorable impact of the consolidation, partially offset by lower net revenue of $29,562, or 30.0% from the Energy segment.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $13,797, or 4.8%, as compared to the same period last year, resulting from consolidation of the Supply Chain segment and higher net sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, partially offset by the impact of lower net revenue from the Energy segment.

Cost of goods sold for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $26,660, or 4.8%, as compared to the same period last year, resulting from consolidation of the Supply Chain segment and higher net sales from the Diversified Industrial segment, partially offset by the impact of lower net revenue from the Energy segment.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $3,335, or 2.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses from the Financial Services segment of $3,200. The increase for the Financial Services segment was primarily due to higher credit performance fees due to higher credit risk transfer ("CRT") balances and higher personnel expenses related to incremental headcount.

SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $23,673, or 9.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses from the Financial Services segment of $14,900 as discussed above and the impact from consolidation of the Supply Chain segment of $11,500.

Interest Expense

Interest expense decreased $4,146, or 71.1% and $8,738 or 73.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. The decrease for the three and six month periods was primarily due to significantly lower average debt outstanding.

Realized and Unrealized Gains on Securities, Net

The Company recorded gains of $986 and $5,054 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to losses of $3,121 and $2,514 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. These gains and losses were due to unrealized gains and losses related to the mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities.

All Other Expense, Net

All other expense, net totaled $23,608 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $17,757 in the same period of 2023 and $47,511 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $38,128 in the same period of 2023. The incremental all other expense, net for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $4,704 of higher finance interest expense. Higher all other expense, net for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $14,926 higher finance interest expense, partially offset by $7,936 lower provisions for credit losses related to the Financial Services segment, as compared to the same period of 2023.

Income Tax Benefit

The Company recorded income tax benefits of $58,991 and $15,330 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $48,130 and $726 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a limited partnership, the Company is generally not responsible for federal and state income taxes, and its profits and losses are passed directly to its limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. Provisions have been made for federal, state, local, and foreign income taxes on the results of operations generated by our consolidated subsidiaries that are taxable entities. The Company's effective tax rate was (43.1%) and (0.8%) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024, is primarily due to a non-cash income tax benefit of $71,550 for the reduction in the valuation allowance against Steel Connect's deferred tax assets. Significant differences between the statutory rate and the effective tax rate include the effect of the release of valuation allowances with respect to deferred tax assets, partnership losses for which no tax benefit is recognized, tax expense related to unrealized gains and losses on investment, the effect of tax credits and incentives, and other permanent differences.

Losses of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded losses from associated companies, net of taxes, of $7 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to losses from associated companies, net of taxes, of $4,837 and $8,804 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Net Income

Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $124,946 and $159,747, as compared to $58,615 and $83,418, for the same periods in 2023, respectively. The increases in net income were primarily due to higher income tax benefits and higher operating income for both periods. See above explanations for further details.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $8,297, or 1.6% of revenue and $18,363, or 1.8% of revenue, respectively, as compared to $12,843, or 2.6% of revenue and $23,551 or 2.5% of revenue in the same periods of 2023, respectively.

Common Units Repurchase Program

The Company repurchased 43,557 and 977,344 common units for an aggregate purchase price of $1,646 and $41,133 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. As of June 30, 2024, there were approximately 734,276 common units that may yet be purchased under the repurchase program.

Preferred Units Repurchase Program

On February 2, 2024, the Board of SPH GP approved the repurchase of up to 400,000 of the SPLP Preferred Units. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 76,146, SPLP Preferred Units for $1,830. The Company did not repurchase any SPLP Preferred Units during the three months ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were approximately 323,854 preferred units that may yet be purchased under the preferred unit repurchase program.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $83,807 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $73,606 for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $10,201 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase for the three month period was primarily due to 1) higher operating income at the Diversified Industrial segment, primarily driven by higher sales volume; 2) favorable impact of the consolidation of the Supply Chain segment; and 3) higher profit at the Financial Service segment, resulting from higher revenue impact and lower credit loss provisions, partially offset by higher finance interest and higher personnel costs. These increases were partially offset by lower operating income impact at the Energy segment primarily resulting from lower rig hours. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted free cash flow was $38,585, as compared to $29,495 for the same period in 2023. Higher adjusted free cash flow from the 2024 period was primarily driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA was $142,367 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $136,737 for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $5,630 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase for the six month period was primarily due to: 1) favorable impact of the consolidated Supply Chain segment; and 2) higher profit at the Financial Service segment, resulting from higher revenue impact and lower credit loss provisions, partially offset by higher finance interest and higher personnel costs. These increases were partially offset by lower operating income impact at the Energy segment primarily resulting from lower rig hours. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted free cash flow was $62,458, as compared to $62,857 for the same period in 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $511,600 in availability under its senior credit agreement, as well as $256,427 in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $72,838 in long-term investments.

As of June 30, 2024, total debt was $78,688, a decrease of approximately $112,683, as compared to December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, net cash totaled $53,653, a decrease of approximately $2,723, as compared to December 31, 2023. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was approximately 0.8x as of June 30, 2024 versus 1.5x as of December 31, 2023.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports. At Steel Partners, our culture and core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment guide our Kids First purpose, which is to forge a path of success for the next generation by instilling values, building character, and teaching life lessons through sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except common units) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 428,792 $ 577,928 Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,296 and $2,481, respectively 242,032 216,429 Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $683,290 and $868,884, respectively, net 1,367,324 1,582,536 Inventories, net 205,410 202,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,224 48,169 Total current assets 2,291,782 2,627,356 Long-term loans receivable, net 322,798 386,072 Goodwill 148,797 148,838 Other intangible assets, net 105,620 114,177 Deferred tax assets 80,458 - Other non-current assets 332,461 342,046 Property, plant and equipment, net 251,596 253,980 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,366 76,746 Long-term investments 72,838 41,225 Total Assets $ 3,674,716 $ 3,990,440 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 151,667 $ 131,922 Accrued liabilities 97,684 117,943 Deposits 1,475,975 1,711,585 Other current liabilities 95,490 103,682 Total current liabilities 1,820,816 2,065,132 Long-term deposits 316,459 370,107 Long-term debt 78,621 191,304 Other borrowings 5,577 15,065 Preferred unit liability 154,401 154,925 Accrued pension liabilities 42,523 46,195 Deferred tax liabilities 26,314 18,353 Long-term operating lease liabilities 55,032 61,790 Other non-current liabilities 61,241 62,161 Total Liabilities 2,560,984 2,985,032 Commitments and Contingencies Capital: Partners' capital common units: 20,472,709 and 21,296,067 issued and outstanding (after deducting 19,344,651 and 18,367,307 units held in treasury, at cost of $370,430 and $329,297), respectively 1,191,198 1,079,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122,937 ) (121,223 ) Total Partners' Capital 1,068,261 958,630 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 45,471 46,778 Total Capital 1,113,732 1,005,408 Total Liabilities and Capital $ 3,674,716 $ 3,990,440

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except common units and per common unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Diversified Industrial net sales $ 334,494 $ 315,046 $ 626,934 $ 619,472 Energy net revenue 36,995 50,314 68,916 98,478 Financial Services revenue 115,593 105,384 225,548 198,165 Supply Chain revenue 46,077 30,181 88,107 30,181 Total revenue 533,159 500,925 1,009,505 946,296 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 303,196 289,399 577,352 550,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses 139,699 136,364 274,991 251,318 Asset impairment charge - 329 - 329 Finance interest expense 23,086 18,382 47,049 32,123 Provision for credit losses 2,319 3,204 3,074 11,010 Interest expense 1,687 5,833 3,081 11,819 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (986 ) 3,121 (5,054 ) 2,514 Other income, net (1,797 ) (3,829 ) (2,612 ) (5,005 ) Total costs and expenses 467,204 452,803 897,881 854,800 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investments 65,955 48,122 111,624 91,496 Income tax benefit (58,991 ) (15,330 ) (48,130 ) (726 ) Loss of associated companies, net of taxes - 4,837 7 8,804 Net income 124,946 58,615 159,747 83,418 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (8,608 ) 535 (9,178 ) 578 Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 116,338 $ 59,150 $ 150,569 $ 83,996 Net income per common unit - basic Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 5.72 $ 2.75 $ 7.33 $ 3.89 Net income per common unit - diluted Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 4.85 $ 2.44 $ 6.34 $ 3.53 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic 20,326,629 21,506,699 20,544,437 21,595,730 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted 24,618,691 25,462,813 24,714,933 25,501,513

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 159,747 $ 83,418 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Provision for credit losses 3,074 11,010 Loss of associated companies, net of taxes 7 8,804 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (5,054 ) 2,514 Derivative gains on economic interests in loans (2,581 ) (2,347 ) Non-cash pension expense 2,800 5,969 Deferred income taxes (72,557 ) (20,923 ) Depreciation and amortization 28,843 26,740 Non-cash lease expense 11,575 7,166 Equity-based compensation 903 408 Other 1,242 1,529 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (26,556 ) (33,332 ) Inventories (3,220 ) (2,671 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (71,456 ) (5,884 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 54,054 4,007 Net decrease (increase) in loans held for sale 185,594 (140,919 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 266,415 $ (54,511 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (43,189 ) (14,194 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 13,788 - Proceeds from maturities of investments 12,034 38,291 Principal repayment on Steel Connect Convertible Note - 1,000 Loan originations, net of collections 90,498 (210,852 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,363 ) (23,551 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,322 - Increase in cash upon consolidation of Steel Connect - 65,896 Other (99 ) (492 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 55,991 $ (143,902 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net revolver (repayments) borrowings (112,649 ) 4,848 Repayments of term loans (34 ) (34 ) Purchases of the Company's common units (41,133 ) (14,836 ) Purchases of the Company's preferred units (1,830 ) - Net decrease in other borrowings (9,398 ) (15,903 ) Distribution to preferred unitholders (4,760 ) (4,817 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests (10,905 ) - Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted units (642 ) (433 ) Net (decrease) increase in deposits (289,258 ) 349,350 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (470,609 ) $ 318,175 Net change for the period (148,203 ) 119,762 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (933 ) (1,053 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 577,928 234,448 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 428,792 $ 353,157

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (June 30, 2024 unaudited)

(in thousands, except common and preferred units) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 428,792 $ 577,928 WebBank cash and cash equivalents 172,365 170,286 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank $ 256,427 $ 407,642 Common units outstanding 20,472,709 21,296,067 Preferred units outstanding 6,345,982 6,422,128

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 124,946 $ 58,615 $ 159,747 $ 83,418 Income tax benefit (58,991 ) (15,330 ) (48,130 ) (726 ) Income before income taxes 65,955 43,285 111,617 82,692 Add (Deduct): Loss of associated companies, net of taxes - 4,837 7 8,804 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (986 ) 3,121 (5,054 ) 2,514 Interest expense 1,687 5,833 3,081 11,819 Depreciation 10,161 9,612 20,272 18,967 Amortization 4,268 4,185 8,571 7,773 Asset impairment charge - 329 - 329 Non-cash pension expense 1,400 2,989 2,800 5,969 Non-cash equity-based compensation 488 419 869 408 Other items, net 834 (1,004 ) 204 (2,538 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,807 $ 73,606 $ 142,367 $ 136,737 Total revenue $ 533,159 $ 500,925 $ 1,009,505 $ 946,296 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.7 % 14.7 % 14.1 % 14.4 %

Net Cash Reconciliation: (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Total debt $ (78,688 ) $ (191,371 ) Accrued pension liabilities (42,523 ) (46,195 ) Preferred unit liability (154,401 ) (154,925 ) Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank 256,427 407,642 Long-term investments 72,838 41,225 Net cash $ 53,653 $ 56,376

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 68,955 $ (6,263 ) $ 266,415 $ (54,511 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,297 ) (12,843 ) (18,363 ) (23,551 ) Net (decrease) increase in loans held for sale (22,073 ) 48,601 (185,594 ) 140,919 Adjusted free cash flow $ 38,585 $ 29,495 $ 62,458 $ 62,857

Segment Results (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Diversified Industrial $ 334,494 $ 315,046 $ 626,934 $ 619,472 Energy 36,995 50,314 68,916 98,478 Financial Services 115,593 105,384 225,548 198,165 Supply Chain $ 46,077 $ 30,181 $ 88,107 $ 30,181 Total revenue $ 533,159 $ 500,925 $ 1,009,505 $ 946,296 Income (loss) before interest expense and income taxes: Diversified Industrial $ 29,099 $ 25,121 $ 39,829 $ 46,259 Energy 3,093 4,031 4,683 9,271 Financial Services 28,684 24,982 56,901 50,834 Supply Chain 4,502 1,835 6,233 1,835 Corporate and other 2,264 (6,851 ) 7,052 (13,688 ) Income before interest expense and income taxes: 67,642 49,118 114,698 94,511 Interest expense 1,687 5,833 3,081 11,819 Income tax benefit (58,991 ) (15,330 ) (48,130 ) (726 ) Net income $ 124,946 $ 58,615 $ 159,747 $ 83,418 Loss of associated companies, net of taxes: Corporate and other $ - $ 4,837 $ 7 $ 8,804 Total $ - $ 4,837 $ 7 $ 8,804 Segment depreciation and amortization: Diversified Industrial $ 10,566 $ 10,061 $ 21,139 $ 20,076 Energy 2,158 2,452 4,321 4,992 Financial Services 193 209 387 425 Supply Chain 1,369 910 2,695 910 Corporate and other 143 165 301 337 Total depreciation and amortization $ 14,429 $ 13,797 $ 28,843 $ 26,740 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Diversified Industrial $ 42,244 $ 34,866 $ 65,234 $ 66,789 Energy 5,386 7,225 8,070 14,546 Financial Services 28,896 25,773 57,308 51,985 Supply Chain 6,092 2,871 9,328 2,871 Corporate and other 1,189 2,871 2,427 546 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,807 $ 73,606 $ 142,367 $ 136,737

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the SEC, including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Net Cash" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on securities, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The Company defines Net Cash as the sum of total debt, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Cash assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Cash and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Cash and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Cash and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

