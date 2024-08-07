Hi Marley Named to CNBC's World's Top Insurtech Companies 2024 List

Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, is proud to announce its inclusion on CNBC's inaugural World's Top InsurTech Companies list.

Hi Marley's platform enables insurance carriers to communicate with customers through text messaging, streamlining claims processes, improving employee experiences and enhancing customer satisfaction. By leveraging data, analytics and artificial intelligence, Hi Marley helps insurance carriers improve operational efficiency and deliver a more personalized, frictionless customer experience.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by CNBC as one of the world's top InsurTech companies," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust of our valued customers and ecosystem partners. We remain committed to driving innovation in the insurance industry and empowering carriers to make insurance more lovable for their policyholders."

CNBC, in partnership with Statista Inc., compiled the World's Top Insurtech Companies 2024 list based on a comprehensive analysis of key metrics for over 1,000 companies, including total funding, user base, and overall impact on the insurance industry.

The full list can be viewed at: https://www.cnbc.com/the-worlds-top-150-insurtech-companies-2024.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

