BoldTek's new dynamic website designed by Digital Silk

BoldTek, renowned for its strategic IT consulting services, now boasts a refreshed online presence that mirrors its innovative approach and comprehensive service offerings. The redesign project aimed to create a modern, user-friendly site that effectively showcases BoldTek's capabilities, enhances user experience, and boosts lead generation.

The new website features a contemporary design and intuitive navigation, making it easier for visitors to access detailed information about BoldTek's services, solutions, and success stories. Addressing previous issues such as outdated design, poor structure, and ineffective lead generation, the redesign delivers a seamless user experience with improved functionality.

Key improvements include:

: A fresh look that aligns with BoldTek's brand. Intuitive Navigation : Enhanced user experience with easy access to information.

: Strategically placed calls-to-action to boost lead generation. Robust CMS: A content management system allowing for easy updates and maintenance.

Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk, commented, "We focused on crafting a modern, functional website that not only represents BoldTek's diverse services but also significantly enhances user engagement and lead generation. We're confident this new site will be a powerful driver of BoldTek's continued growth and success."

Since the redesign, BoldTek has experienced remarkable growth:

Users : 3,998 total users, marking a 467.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

: 3,998 total users, marking a 467.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Average Engagement Time per Session : 54 seconds, a 46.69% increase.

: 54 seconds, a 46.69% increase. Engaged Sessions: 2,823 engaged sessions, a 359.02% increase.

Brands looking to elevate their online presence can request a quote for their projects, including:

Digital Branding

Custom Website Design

eCommerce Website Design

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency dedicated to enhancing brands' online presence. Their expert team delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, web design and development, and digital marketing services.

Discover Digital Silk's services and view their work at https://www.digitalsilk.com.

