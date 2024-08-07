Clene Inc.: Clene Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

Survival analyses with CNM-Au8 ® 30 mg treatment compared to matched PRO-ACT controls demonstrated improved survival up to 3.5 years post-baseline



CNM-Au8 demonstrated neuroprotective effects in an in vitro model of Rett Syndrome, a rare pediatric neurodevelopmental disease

Enrolled first ALS patient in NIH-funded Expanded Access Program (EAP) in June

Regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on Nasdaq

Submitted briefing book to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in advance of granted Type C interaction to occur in the third quarter of 2024

Cash and cash equivalents of $21.7 million as of June 30, 2024



SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results and provided recent updates on its CNM-Au8® programs.

"We are approaching our next FDA interaction focused on the regulatory path forward to potentially bring CNM-Au8 to people living with ALS," said Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene. "With this imminent timing, we are optimistic about the possibility of submitting a new drug application later this year. Our utmost priority is to help patients and their families for whom time is critical."

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Operating Highlights

CNM-Au8 for the treatment of ALS

In June, the Company presented new long-term CNM-Au8 treatment results for survival and neurofilament light (NfL) levels from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial open label extension (OLE) at the European Network for the Cure of ALS (ENCALS) meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. The data highlights up to 42 months of survival follow-up and 76 weeks of long-term NfL biomarker results, including a NfL responder subset (CNM-Au8 NfL Responders) from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial who had consistent and sustained NfL reductions, comprising nearly half of all CNM-Au8 patients.

The data demonstrated improved survival compared to matched PRO-ACT controls as well as continued significant decline in plasma NfL levels in CNM-Au8 treated patients.

Improved Survival Compared to Matched PRO-ACT Controls: Survival analyses of participants originally randomized to CNM-Au8 30 mg treatment (n=59) and ex-placebo to CNM-Au8 (n=11) compared to matched PRO-ACT controls up to 3.5 years post-baseline.

Approximately 60% decreased risk of death in CNM-Au8 30 mg treated patients compared to matched PRO-ACT controls up to 3.5 years of follow-up; covariate-adjusted hazard ratio (HR): 0.431 (95% CI: 0.276-0.672), p-value = 0.0002.



Reduced NfL Biomarker Levels in CNM-Au8 NfL Responders: CNM-Au8 NfL Responder Subset: The CNM-Au8 NfL Responder analysis was completed to identify NfL decreases in participants who showed consistent NfL declines (n=55). CNM-Au8 NfL Responders were defined as participants who had all post-baseline measures with an NfL decrease or repeated declines of at least 10 pg/mL following the start of CNM-Au8 treatment.

CNM-Au8 NfL Responders demonstrated an average NfL reduction of 28%, which is suggestive of decreased axonal loss on an ongoing basis; geometric mean ratio (GMR) at week 76 change vs. baseline: 0.72, (95% CI: 0.67 - 0.79), p < 0.0001.

The NfL results are based on earlier announced analyses of plasma NfL collected from participants (n=99) in the OLE who were treated with CNM-Au8 30 mg through week 76 compared to participants treated with placebo for 24 weeks prior to crossing over to active treatment for up to 52 weeks. Long-term treatment with CNM-Au8 30 mg resulted in continued significant decline of plasma NfL levels. The GMR vs. placebo at week 76 was 0.841, 95% CI: 0.73 - 0.98, p = 0.023.



On July 13, 2024, the Company submitted a briefing book to FDA in advance of a granted Type C interaction expected to occur in the third quarter of 2024. The briefing book contains new post-hoc analyses from two independently conducted Phase 2 clinical trials of CNM-Au8 for the treatment for ALS. This new information supplements the original data previously discussed with the FDA in late 2023 and is intended to guide the planned FDA Type C interaction to discuss an accelerated approval regulatory pathway. The Company plans to publicly announce the topline FDA feedback following the conclusion of the Type C interaction. CNM-Au8 NfL Responders demonstrated a 28% mean reduction in NfL levels compared to baseline, while NfL levels continued to increase in CNM-Au8 NfL non-responders (all doses; GMR difference at week 76 post-baseline: 0.57, 95% CI: 0.50 - 0.64, p < 0.00001). The analyses of the CNM-Au8 NfL Responders demonstrated efficacy in all-cause mortality, function, and combined assessment of function and survival (CAFS).

Late last year, Clene, in collaboration with Columbia University and Synapticure, announced the award of a four-year grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support an EAP for the Company's investigational drug, CNM-Au8 in ALS. The Company enrolled its first EAP patient in June.

CNM-Au8 for the treatment of Rett Syndrome

In June, Clene presented new, preliminary data demonstrating the potential of CNM-Au8 as a treatment for Rett Syndrome. at the International Rett Syndrome Foundation 2024 Annual Meeting. The presentation was titled, "CNM-Au8, a Candidate First-in-Class Nanotherapeutic for Treatment of Rett Syndrome." Key findings included:

Statistically significant improvement in neuronal health (p<0.01), neuron survival (p<0.0001), and neurite lengths (p<0.05) in an in vitro model of Rett Syndrome, and;

Improvements in the mitochondrial respiration deficits associated with Rett patient-derived astrocytes with CNM-Au8 treatment in vitro, with full rescue (p<0.0001) of both basal and ATP-linked respiration observed in one Rett line, and partial rescue observed in a second Rett line (ns change in basal respiration; p<0.001 improvement in ATP-linked respiration) at one concentration of CNM-Au8 treatment for 24 hours.

Corporate Update

In July, Clene completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Clene's common stock now trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 185634201 and the Company's existing trading symbol "CLNN." The reverse stock split enabled Clene to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum closing bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding has been reduced from approximately 128.7 million shares to approximately 6.4 million shares. All outstanding stock options, warrants, rights to restricted stock awards, convertible debt, and contingent earn-out shares entitling their holders to purchase or receive shares of Common Stock were adjusted as a result of the reverse stock split as required by the terms of each security. In addition, the number of shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Company's Amended 2020 Stock Plan were also adjusted.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Clene's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $21.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $35.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Clene expects that its resources as of June 30, 2024, will be sufficient to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses were $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily related to reimbursements for expenses incurred since September 2023 from our ongoing ALS EAP funded by a NIH grant for which reimbursements are recorded as an offset to research and development expense, as well as lower expenses related the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial and the RESCUE-ALS, REPAIR-MS, and VISIONARY-MS clinical trials, partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the two ongoing expanded access programs and planning activities for the RESTORE-ALS Phase 3 clinical trial.

General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily related to decreases in directors' and officers' insurance premiums, decreases in finance and accounting fees, primarily due to a decrease in fees from consultants, advisors, and other financial vendors, and decreases in stock-based compensation expense.

Total other income was $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to total other expense of $14.8 million for the same period in 2023. The year-over-year decrease in expense was primarily attributable to a decline in the fair value of common stock warrant liabilities. Additionally, there was a $14.8 million charge during 2023 from the fair value of a public equity offering in excess of proceeds that did not occur in 2024.

Clene reported a net loss of $6.8 million, or $1.06 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $25.1 million, or $5.84 per share, for the same period in 2023.

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About CNM-Au8®

CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

CLENE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Product revenue $ 64 $ 226 $ 108 $ 290 Royalty revenue 27 43 56 86 Total revenue 91 269 164 376 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 18 66 34 71 Research and development 4,150 6,615 10,019 14,010 General and administrative 3,314 3,924 6,734 7,363 Total operating expenses 7,482 10,605 16,787 21,444 Loss from operations (7,391 ) (10,336 ) (16,623 ) (21,068 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 269 213 628 385 Interest expense (1,282 ) (1,104 ) (2,526 ) (2,170 ) Commitment share expense - (3 ) - (402 ) Issuance costs for common stock warrant liabilities - (333 ) - (333 ) Loss on initial issuance of equity - (14,840 ) - (14,840 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities 1,568 (383 ) 259 (383 ) Change in fair value of Clene Nanomedicine contingent earn-out liability 22 1,165 75 1,110 Change in fair value of Initial Stockholders contingent earn-out liability 3 150 10 143 Research and development tax credits and unrestricted grants 26 341 312 655 Other expense, net - (13 ) - (10 ) Total other income (expense), net 606 (14,807 ) (1,242 ) (15,845 ) Net loss before income taxes (6,785 ) (25,143 ) (17,865 ) (36,913 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss (6,785 ) (25,143 ) (17,865 ) (36,913 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 2 6 (2 ) 20 Foreign currency translation adjustments 28 (53 ) (27 ) (49 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 30 (47 ) (29 ) (29 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,755 ) $ (25,190 ) $ (17,894 ) $ (36,942 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.06 ) $ (5.84 ) $ (2.78 ) $ (9.11 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 6,423,182 4,302,520 6,422,242 4,053,883



CLENE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)