Binomo Presents Limited Time New 1v1 Competitions

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binomo, a leading global trading platform, has launched a new feature: 1v1 or one-on-one trading. This unique format allows each platform user to have an exciting match with another trader and maximize their trading skills in just 15 minutes.

1v1 is a competition in which Binomo traders compete head-to-head. The goal of 1v1 is to make trading even more interesting for every Binomo user, to allow them to learn the limits of their abilities, and to prove their professionalism.

Any trader with a Standard account or higher and a minimum of $15 (or equivalent in local currency) to cover the entry fee can participate in 1v1. The challenge is to make up to 30 trades within 15 minutes and score more points than the rival. The winner takes everything, including the opponent's entry fee.

To join a match, visit the "Tournaments" section on binomo.com, click "1v1", and "Find rival". The system will automatically find an opponent, and 1v1 will start.

Throughout 1v1, participants will score points based on their trading results: 2 points for each successful trade or 1 point for each unsuccessful/closed trade without profit.

The participant with the most points wins. In a tie, both participants will have their entry fees refunded to their real accounts.

The beauty of 1v1 lies in the emphasis on skills and strategy. The trade amount and the chosen assets are irrelevant; pure trading skills determine the winner.

Currently, 1v1 is available on the Binomo web version, including in the mobile browser via the app.

About Binomo

Binomo has established itself as a premier trading platform for over a decade, serving millions of users across 130 countries. Its Category A membership in The Financial Commission and world-class awards confirm the platform's reliability.

Binomo offers a modern trading interface, over 70 financial assets, and 30 advanced analytical tools. It provides free video tutorials, easy-to-use strategies, and a demo account so that any trader can make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals.

You can find out more information on binomo.com.

Disclaimer: Trading always carries inherent financial risks. That's why Binomo is available for adults 18 and older.

