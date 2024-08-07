NEURONES: Growth up 9.1% in 1st half 2024

PRESS INFORMATION Nanterre, August 7, 2024 (after trading)

Heading: 1st half 2024 revenues

Growth up 9.1% in 1st half 2024

in millions of euros H1 2023 H1 2024 Growth of which organic Revenues 368.7 402.4 + 9.1% + 8.2%

Achievements

With organic growth of 8.2%, the first half of the year remained buoyant.

The most notable advances were in Data, Digital Projects, Sovereign and Secure Cloud (SecNumCloud), Cybersecurity and SAP Services.

The Group is leveraging its Data expertise to identify relevant use cases for Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI): responding to customer needs and improving its own solutions (chatbots, supervision, code quality, reverse documentation, etc.).

Operating profit for the first half (*) amounted to 9.2% of revenues.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.9% of expenses related to bonus shares.

Outlook

Except for unforeseeable consequences related to the current political and economic uncertainty, NEURONES is maintaining its full-year forecasts:

revenues of around €800m,

operating profit of around 9.5%.

About NEURONES

With 7,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr (mailto:jpbrutin@oconnection.fr)





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)



