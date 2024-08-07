The SOPEF fund is owned in part by the sovereign wealth fund of Oman (Oman Investment Authority) and managed by MCH.

Making Science Group, S.A. (BME Growth: MAKS), a leading digital marketing and technology company, today announced an agreement with the SOPEF fund (Spain Oman Private Equity Fund), managed by MCH, whereby they will finance the growth of the subsidiary Making Science Marketing AdTech with up to €40 million over the next two years.

The Making Science subsidiary, which specializes in providing advanced solutions in data analytics, ad campaign optimization and user experience personalization, will receive an initial investment from SOPEF of €5 million and another €2.5 million from the parent company, Making Science. For the remainder of 2024, 2025 and 2026, both firms have also agreed to increase their investment to €20 million each (totaling €40 million between them), with the aim of accelerating its international growth in strategic markets for the company. Making Science also reserves an option to repurchase the stake owned by SOPEF in 2027.

The SOPEF fund was set up last October by COFIDES, S.A. and the Sultanate of Oman, through the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), to promote investment in Spanish companies with high growth potential. This private equity fund seeks to foster economic cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries by investing in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, technology, infrastructure and healthcare.

José Manuel Bartolomé, Director of the SOPEF fund: "Making Science meets all the requirements we are looking for in SOPEF, since it is a growth project with a mission to lead and an international outlook. It is also a sector of great attractiveness and growth, due to the digitalization and transformation component that digital marketing is bringing to the industry and that presents great opportunities in the coming years. The company has a top-tier management team that has a very well-defined business plan in mind for the coming years."

José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder and CEO of Making Science, explains that "SOPEF's investment shows the strength of our project and our capacity for international growth. Our subsidiary Making Science Marketing AdTech represents about 65% of our business and has huge international growth potential. The entry of a fund with the support of a sovereign wealth fund indicates on the one hand the strength of the Making Science project and on the other hand gives us access to an investment capacity that allows us to compete with large global groups. MCH is a firm with extensive experience in helping Spanish companies to grow abroad and the investment of a sovereign wealth fund such as Oman Investment Authority, besides showing the strength of the Making Science project, will facilitate our growth in the Middle East."

COMMITMENT TO INTERNATIONAL GROWTH AND EXPANSION

This transaction announced today is part of the international growth and expansion strategy that Making Science has been developing in recent months; at the end of June, the company successfully completed an equity issuance raising €4.7 million, an operation that will accelerate the expected growth of the Group's results.

About Making Science

Making Science is a digital acceleration company that currently has more than 1,200 employees and a presence and technological development in 15 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia and USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science offers digital marketing, Adtech and Martech, cloud technologies and software, and cybersecurity services globally, through delivery hubs that drive job creation and the availability of highly skilled technology talent.

Making Science is composed of 4 business lines: the Global Digital Agency with Technology, with 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creative, data and technology; the Cloud, Software and Cybersecurity business, with cloud-based solutions that deploy data intelligence and a specialized cybersecurity team; the Artificial Intelligence and SaaS division, with more than 400 engineers and data scientists for the development of platforms and digital solutions with AI technology applied to marketing; and the Making Science Investment area, with Ventis and TMQ, as a line of business diversification and implementation of the capabilities of all areas of Making Science.

In addition, the company participates in various ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact and the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organizations in its community with a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the future.

