Upwind Security: Upwind Launches Major Extension of Its Platform With Agentless Cloud Scanners

This launch makes Upwind one of the only cloud security companies to have eBPF-based sensors, agentless scanners, API security, and identity security scanning all on the same platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Upwind is excited to introduce a major extension of its platform with the release of Upwind Agentless Cloud Scanners. This new feature marks the latest advancement of the Upwind Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), offering a powerful, agentless approach to cloud security in environments where eBPF sensors cannot be deployed.

Upwind Agentless Cloud Scanners provide organizations with another powerful tool to secure their cloud environments. This new capability provides deep visibility and protection across a range of architectures, including AWS Fargate for Amazon ECS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Run, and VMs with older OS versions, where deploying a sensor may be challenging or simply not possible. Upwind Agentless Cloud Scanners also give users additional capabilities, including scanning to identify misconfigurations, malware, exposed secrets, and vulnerabilities.

Amiram Shachar, co-founder and CEO of Upwind, said, "At Upwind, our goal is to simplify cloud security and provide solutions that meet a variety of needs. With our Agentless Cloud Scanners, we're giving our customers a powerful tool to gain comprehensive insights into their cloud infrastructure, no matter how complex or constrained their environment might be."

Upwind Cloud Scanners complement Upwind's existing real-time monitoring and protection features, delivering robust security across hosts, containers, serverless functions, and more. This combination of sensors plus scanners is designed for streamlined deployment and operations, providing end-to-end visibility and protection across clouds and architecture types.

Shachar added, "We're committed to innovation and providing seamless, integrated solutions. Our Agentless Cloud Scanners and eBPF-based Sensors represent a significant step forward in cloud security, helping our customers manage and protect their multi-architecture environments from a single, centralized platform."

About Upwind

Upwind is the runtime-powered cloud security platform that leverages runtime data to secure your cloud infrastructure, saving security teams countless hours of work by pointing them directly to the root cause of critical risks. It was founded by Amiram Shachar and his founding partners from Spot.io (which was sold to NetApp for $450 million) and is backed by top cybersecurity investors Greylock, Cyberstarts, Leaders Fund, Craft Ventures, Cerca Partners, Sheva, a VC fund founded by former NBA player Omri Casspi, and Penny Jar, a VC fund backed by NBA superstar, Steph Curry. The company secured $80 million in funding within only 11 months.

