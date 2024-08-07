Sushi Ginza Onodera's Restaurant 'Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles' Awarded Michelin Stars for Five Consecutive Times

Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles ("Sushi Onodera"), a premier sushi restaurant renowned for its exquisite Edomae sushi and impeccable service, is thrilled to announce that the restaurant has been awarded One Michelin star in the recently announced "Michelin Guide California 2024." This marks the five consecutive times from 2019 that Sushi Onodera has received this prestigious honor.

Contact Information:

Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles

Address: 609 La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069

Phone: +1 323-792-7776

Website: https://www.sushionodera.com/sushi-ginza-onodera-la

Reservation: https://www.exploretock.com/onoderala/

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating 17 Sushi, Tempura, Teppanyaki, and Makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for five consecutive years and counting ('20 - '24). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Sushi Ginza assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

