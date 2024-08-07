Victory Clean Energy, Inc.: Victory Clean Energy Reschedules Investor Call to Finalize Proton Power Transaction

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Victory Clean Energy (OTC PINK:VYEY) ("Victory" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in the green hydrogen energy sector, announces that the previously scheduled investor call for Wednesday, August 7, 2024, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT. This change is necessary to allow the Company additional time to finalize the Proton Power transaction.

CHyP Announcement Conference Call

VYEY will host a webcast at 12:00 pm EST / 11:00 am CST on Tuesday August 13th, 2024, to discuss the acquisition and technology in greater detail. The live webcast of the call and an archived replay will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Victory's website. Those wishing to participate please register with the following link:

Webcast Details

Date: August 13, 2024

Time: 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST

To register, please use the following link:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=f2deef9a-dacc-4c4b-b3ef-6ef253f9f2a7

Dial-in: +1 669 444 9171

Meeting ID: 89180294283

Passcode: 396599

* Please note that when logging into the Webcast, individuals must, if prompted to, "allow video and audio" access to their device to view and hear the call.

About Proton

Founded in 2005, Proton Power, Inc. is the brainchild of Dr. Sam Weaver and Dan Hensley, who have developed a renewable energy system designed for producing inexpensive hydrogen on demand from biomass and waste sources. Dr. Weaver and Hensley have a long, 40+ year history of developing successful and innovative technological products from the ground up, including:

Battery technology utilizing Proton's graphene with substantial increases in storage capacity, charge rate and cycle life

The highest quality, low-cost graphene

Aircraft brakes for commercial and military aircrafts

The first 2800C production furnaces for high strength, high modulus carbon fibers

Ceramic punch technology and equipment to make the thinnest aluminum beer cans in the world

Neutron absorbers for nuclear power plants with 87% worldwide market share

Test and research reactor fuel which provided radioisotopes that served 10 million people annually

Today, Dr. Weaver and Hensley lead an experienced management team with extensive engineering and manufacturing experience at Proton Power. Proton Power has a strong physical presence with 4 locations, and more than 95,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space on 58 acres of land.

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide. Learn more at https://www.victoryclean.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Victory and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Victory expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Victory cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Victory. These risks include, but are not limited to, Victory's ability to disrupt the green hydrogen production market, Victory's focus in 2024 and beyond, the effects of Victory's dynamic and proprietary solutions on its customers, accelerated commercialization of the Proton CHyP system, the ability to meet 2024 and future development milestones, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions, the expected performance and integration of the CHyP system, and other risks and uncertainties. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Victory's operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Victory's SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

For Information Regarding Proton Power or Victory Clean Energy contact:

Investor Relations

Mark Komonoski

Partner

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Victory Clean Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com