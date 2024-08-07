Newark, New Jersey and Long Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - SalSon Logistics, a leading provider of port-to-shelf logistics and transportation services, is proud to announce its significant expansion with the addition of locations across the West Coast, Midwest and Southern US. This strategic move marks a major milestone in the company's growth, enhancing its national coverage and service capabilities.

SalSon Logistics' enhanced coverage now includes major markets in California, Seattle and Tacoma, Chicago, Houston, and Mobile, and expanded capabilities in existing geographies such as Savannah, Charleston and Norfolk, providing clients with improved access to critical distribution channels and streamlined supply chain operations. The company's robust infrastructure and strategic positioning underscore its capability to handle complex logistics challenges, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of goods.

Through the investment of private equity firm, Sun Capital Partners, SalSon partnered with a network of companies with a vision of building a national platform to service major importers and retailers around the country, further supported by its green fleet offerings with various diesel alternatives, including compressed natural gas, electric and hydrogen technologies.

"We are thrilled to expand SalSon's footprint and turnkey logistics model across the country, particularly in the West Coast, which will enable us to better serve our clients with a more comprehensive and efficient national logistics network," said Jason Fisk, Chief Executive Officer of SalSon Logistics. "This expansion is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality service, and our strategic vision for growth."

Jason Fisk, Chief Executive Officer of SalSon Logistics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10746/219109_2f20a96224a6a88e_002full.jpg

SalSon Logistics will now have East Coast Operations headquartered in Newark, NJ and West Coast Operations headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

SalSon Logistics continues to grow its team and is actively seeking opportunities nationwide. For information, please visit www.SalSon.com.

###

Map of SalSon Logistics' Expanded National Coverage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10746/219109_2f20a96224a6a88e_003full.jpg

About SalSon Logistics

SalSon is a leader in port-to-shelf logistics, offering intermodal drayage, transload and warehousing, dedicated and store delivery services. SalSon offers both asset-based and brokerage services with nationwide coverage across all major ports and distribution hubs. Learn more about Salson at www.salson.com.

Media Contact:

Aria Deshe

CEO C Founder, ADPR Inc. Phone: 347-449-2925

Email: aria@adpr.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219109

SOURCE: SalSon Logistics