Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Out of the Box Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting recently announced that its founder, Dr. Olivia West, will have a book published by mid 2025. The upcoming book aims to inspire and coach individuals facing similar challenges by sharing her professional lessons and personal experiences.

The book will detail Dr. West's journey transitioning trauma into triumphs as she struggled with learning disabilities such as dyslexia and dyscalculia and her journey through significant life challenges, including trauma, self-doubt, and low self-esteem. It will also highlight her determination to pursue an international psychology doctorate despite various obstacles.

In addition to her personal narrative, the book will include case studies and scholarly works on learning disabilities and other neurodivergent disorders, such as autism and its associated mental health issues. It is designed to be a guide for personal and professional success, offering strategies to overcome self-doubt and external skepticism.

"This book reflects my dedication to championing the possibilities for individuals struggling with learning disabilities and other neurodivergent issues. I believe that many people will be able to relate to my personal narrative and find value in the insights offered on persevering through life's challenges."

About Out of the Box Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting:

Out of the Box Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting is a not-for-profit mental health practice dedicated "To provide Quality and Affordable Private Practice mental healthcare to all despite socio-economic status, race, creed, color, identity, orientation, language, ability, disability, age, sex, or origin while also maintaining a sublime Quality of Life for our clinicians." Under Dr. Olivia West's leadership, the practice's 24 clinicians offer a wide range of services to clients aged three and up.

