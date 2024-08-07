Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.: Free First Aid and CPR Workshop in Toronto - Train The Next Hero August 11th, 2024

Toronto Community Unites for Free First Aid and CPR Workshop this August

Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics, an esteemed partner of the Canadian Red Cross, unveiled "Train The Next Hero" in 2018, a revolutionary initiative designed to boost community safety and preparedness. This complimentary first-aid & CPR workshop event, backed by local sponsors and stakeholders, will be held in the bustling heart of North York, Toronto. Train The Next Hero represents a unique opportunity for residents to come together and acquire vital life-saving skills in a supportive and accessible environment.

Emergencies and accidents can occur at any moment, whether it's a sudden cardiac arrest, choking incident, or a severe injury; having the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively can make all the difference. Unfortunately, many individuals lack basic first-aid training, leaving them ill-equipped to handle such critical situations.

Company co-director Aryan Sekhavati shared, "It'll be our fourth year organizing this event. We have grown a lot and expect to teach 500+ Toronto residents CPR skills at Train the Next Hero this summer."

The idea that triggered the Train the Next Hero event was the deadly van attack in 2018 that killed ten people and left 16 others seriously injured. Ashkon Pour-heidary, the other co-director of Coast2Coast First Aid and Aquatics, shared that "when an emergency happens, people don't know who is going to take the first action and this so-called "bystander effect" will lead to decreased chances of individuals performing these life-saving skills. With our workshops, we aim to increase the readiness and enhance the skills of Torontonians, so If something happens, we can come together to save each other's lives."

What to Expect at Train The Next Hero 2024

Train The Next Hero event aims to bridge that gap by offering comprehensive first-aid and CPR workshop sessions, CPR demonstrations, and informative workshops led by certified instructors. Participants will learn essential techniques for assessing and responding to various medical emergencies, including administering CPR, managing choking emergencies, heart attacks, strokes, opioid overdoses and more.

Empowering the Community for a Safer Tomorrow

This free event is about more than just acquiring skills-it's about empowering the community to take proactive steps toward safety and preparedness. Equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively in emergencies enhances public safety, fostering a culture of compassion and support within neighbourhoods.

Whether you're a parent, caregiver, student, or concerned citizen, join this free event to learn, connect, and positively impact the community's health and well-being.

A Milestone for Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics

Companies are also welcome to attend the event. Coast2Coast was recently awarded the Canadian Red Cross's "Top National Training Provider Award 2023." It has trained over 1,500 companies through private/group training sessions and 40,000+ students across our 24 locations in Canada.

Event Details

Date : August 11, 2024

Time : 1 PM - 7 PM

Location: Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St, North York, Toronto

Attendees can expect an engaging and interactive event designed to impart life-saving skills in a supportive and educational environment. Check out last year's event . Throughout the day, certified instructors will lead hands-on training sessions covering essential first aid techniques, including CPR, wound care, heart attacks, strokes, opioid overdoses, and other emergency response protocols. In addition to the training sessions, participants will be able to observe CPR demonstrations, participate in interactive workshops, and engage with community resources focused on health and safety.

The event is almost sold out, so don't miss this invaluable opportunity to equip yourself with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively in emergencies.

How to Register?

Registration for the Train The Next Hero event is free and easy. Visit our website at https://www.c2cfirstaidaquatics.com/train-the-next-hero-free-first-aid-cpr-workshop/ to secure your spot today. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For questions and assistance with registration, please email the customer service team at contact@c2cfirstaidaquatics.com or call 1-866-291-9121, our toll-free number.

About Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics

Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics is a Top National Training Provider by the Canadian Red Cross. The WSIB Ontario and OHS Alberta approve our teaching guidelines. With over ten years in the industry, Coast2Coast is dedicated to empowering the community with life-saving skills to keep their loved ones safe and promote a safer city.

