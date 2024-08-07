The UL Solutions North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, provides testing and certification services addressing automotive and stationary battery safety and performance.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, officially opened its North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, one of the most extensive electric and hybrid vehicle and industrial battery testing laboratories in the U.S.

The new facility is UL Solutions' largest laboratory investment in our history and part of our commitment to help battery manufacturers increase the safety and reliability of their energy storage products. It expands the UL Solutions global network of facilities addressing evolving battery technologies. The global trend toward electrification and clean energy is a strategic priority for UL Solutions as it impacts many industries including but not limited to the automotive sector.

"The electrification of everything relies on battery innovation, impacts many industries and elevates the need for safety and performance across the energy transition spectrum," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "This is where we step in. Our North America Advanced Battery Laboratory demonstrates our commitment to supporting the safer commercialization of new battery innovations that play a vital role in the world's energy transition."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, "Today's grand opening of UL Solutions' North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Michigan is a testament to our growing leadership in the future of mobility and electrification. With this cutting-edge testing facility in Auburn Hills, we can test the technology we will need for electric vehicles close by to the manufacturing plants where the batteries, cars, and trucks themselves are getting built by hardworking Michiganders. Our ecosystem of advanced manufacturing is strong, and we will continue to lead the nation in this space. Together, with partners like UL Solutions, we can build a brighter future for Michigan industry and create and support thousands of good-paying jobs. Let's keep getting it done."

The new laboratory is in the Auburn Hills Oakland Technology Park complex near Detroit, the world's automotive capital. The facility houses state-of-the-art battery test equipment so UL Solutions can deliver safety and performance testing for automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers.

Experts from UL Solutions staff the North America Advanced Battery Laboratory, performing a wide variety of safety and performance tests. The facility's portfolio of tests is one of the most extensive in the industry, including thermal fire propagation, electrical, mechanical abuse and environmental testing based on various UL and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards, United Nations (UN) goals and initiatives, and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and OEM specifications.

The UL Solutions North America Advanced Battery Laboratory adds to our global network of testing facilities focused on this technology. These include:

Electric Vehicle Battery Fire Testing Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois

EV Charging Test Laboratories in Fremont, California; Northbrook, Illinois; and Frankfurt, Germany

UL Solutions E-Mobility and Energy Laboratory in Changzhou, China

EV Battery Laboratory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea

CHAdeMO EV-Quick Charger Matching Center in Ise, Mie, Japan

EV and Micromobility Laboratory in Luzhu, Taiwan

BatterieIngenieure by UL Solutions Battery Testing Laboratory in Aachen, Germany

CERE by UL Solutions Energy Resource Laboratory in Madrid, Spain

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

