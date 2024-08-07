Client Lifecycle Management from InvestCloud modernises the client service experience through digital capabilities that improve operational efficiency and enable holistic client engagement

InvestCloud, a global wealth and asset management solutions provider, successfully launched its Client Lifecycle Management ("CLM") platform in partnership with Rathbones Group Plc ("Rathbones"), a leading UK wealth manager. By leveraging InvestCloud's single modular solution, Rathbones benefits from differentiated digital capabilities that will enhance the Group's client onboarding and servicing experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807735852/en/

Supporting Rathbones' business today, as well as its upcoming integration of Investec Wealth and Investment (UK), InvestCloud provides a scalable and secure platform featuring centralised lead and prospect management, onboarding and servicing capabilities. Through this partnership, InvestCloud will enable Rathbones to support its growth ambition, improve the quality of its data and create greater operational efficiency, giving Rathbones' teams more time to focus on client-facing activities.

"We are proud to partner with one of the UK's leading wealth managers to deliver a holistic client lifecycle engagement platform which will enable Rathbones to focus on what matters most serving their clients," said Christine Mar Ciriani, Head of International, Digital Wealth at InvestCloud. "Through our multi-phased partnership with Rathbones, we look forward to delivering additional capabilities that will further enhance their client experience."

"The launch of the InvestCloud platform is an important step in our journey of enhancing our digital capabilities across the group, and we look forward to benefitting from its future development and roadmap," said Andy Brodie, Group Chief Operating Officer of Rathbones. "A key component of our overall digital provision to colleagues and supporting clients, our partnership with InvestCloud will enable us to continue to enhance the way we manage client relationships and deliver superior client service into the future."

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is the global software leader in digital transformation for the wealth management industry and the US leader for personalization and scale across advisory programs, including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA). InvestCloud supports over $6 trillion of assets with over 550 direct clients, including banks and wealth managers, private banks, and asset managers. InvestCloud's scalable, modular technology platform provides best-in-class digital experiences throughout the complete wealth continuum.

Across both Digital Wealth and APL, InvestCloud helps wealth management professionals and companies expand their capabilities and deliver advanced services to their clients. The company offers digital client and advisor experiences and tools that enable the development of front-office wealth management solutions, and UMA/SMA portfolio management, trade execution, accounting, model management, and performance investment solutions for the wealth and asset management industry.

In 2024, InvestCloud was named a CNBC World's Top Fintech Company, a proof point of the company's commitment to innovation and client success. Headquartered in the United States, InvestCloud has offices worldwide, including Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Visit InvestCloud.com and follow on social media for more information.

About Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc (Rathbones), through its subsidiaries, is one of the UK's leading providers of investment management services for individuals, charities and professional advisers. This includes discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, financial planning and banking services. Rathbones manages £108.9 billion of assets (as of 30 June 2024). Rathbones has over 3,500 people in 23 UK locations and the Channel Islands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807735852/en/

Contacts:

InvestCloud Media Inquiries

InvestCloudCommunications@fticonsulting.com