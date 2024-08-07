National Property Inspections, Inc.: National Property Inspections Launches Complimentary Concierge Program 'NPI Connects' to Simplify Home Buying Experience

NPI Connects is an innovative service designed to help new home buyers streamline the process of setting up essential utilities and services so their new home is move-in ready.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / National Property Inspections (NPI), a leading provider of home inspection services, is proud to announce the launch of its new complimentary concierge program, "NPI Connects." This innovative service is designed to help new home buyers streamline the process of setting up essential utilities and services for their new home, saving them time and effort.





NPI Connects offers an effortless solution for home buyers, who can now enjoy the convenience of connecting their utilities, internet, cable TV, and home security systems in just one easy 30-minute phone call. After their NPI home inspection and prior to their closing date, clients will receive a call from an NPI Connects representative who will guide them through the setup process, ensuring all necessary services are in place before move-in day.

In addition to simplifying the setup process, NPI Connects offers exclusive deals and discounts on various services, including internet, cable TV, phone services, and home security systems. These special offers provide added value to the home-buying experience, making NPI the go-to choice for comprehensive home inspection services.

"We understand that the home buying process can be overwhelming, and our goal with NPI Connects is to alleviate some of that stress by offering a convenient and efficient way to manage essential services," said Chris Bates, Vice President of National Property Inspections, Inc. "This program is our way of saying thank you to our clients for choosing NPI and ensuring they have a seamless transition into their new home."

NPI Connects is available at no cost to home buyers who choose National Property Inspections for their home inspection needs. This complimentary service is just one of the many perks that come with being an NPI client, further demonstrating the company's commitment to exceptional customer service and satisfaction.

For more information about NPI Connects or to schedule a home inspection, please visit npiweb.com/find-an-inspector to find the NPI inspector nearest you.

About National Property Inspections

National Property Inspections is a trusted leader in home and commercial property inspections. With decades of experience, NPI provides comprehensive inspection services to help clients make informed decisions about their properties. NPI inspectors are highly trained and certified, delivering thorough and accurate assessments of a property's condition.

