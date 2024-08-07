Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF's Brandy Brockus Earns American Staffing Association Women in Leadership Scholarship

Brockus is One of Eight Recipients of National Award

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / NEXTAFF today announced that Brandy Brockus has been awarded a Women in Leadership Scholarship by the American Staffing Association.



Brandy Brockus, NEXTAFF Franchise Support Manager

Brockus joined NEXTAFF in late 2021 as the Franchise Support Coordinator and quickly advanced to the role of Franchise Support Manager through her dedication and expertise. In her current position, she plays a crucial role in supporting Franchisees by advocating for their needs, providing targeted training, and enhancing processes to ensure efficient operations.

Established in 2020, the Women in Leadership Scholarship program honors rising stars who show exemplary professional growth potential and a commitment to a career in the staffing and recruiting industry. Brockus is one of only eight awardees chosen from across the country.

"Brandy exhibits the same characteristics we see in successful franchise owners," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO of NEXTAFF. "Brandy is determined, hard-working, passionate, and constantly striving to improve herself as well as those around her."

"This year's Women in Leadership scholarship recipients represent the future of our industry, showcasing remarkable potential and unwavering commitment to advancing their careers in staffing," said Brenna Barnett, chair of the Women in Leadership scholarship program taskforce. "The Women in Leadership scholarship program is designed to support and empower these talented women, providing them with invaluable opportunities to network, learn, and grow."

Each recipient will attend two ASA events at no charge: THRIVE Live, Oct. 21-22, and Staffing World®?2024, Oct.22-24 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.??

These scholarships are made possible with the generous support of donors to the ASA Foundation. In 2023 and 2024, notable donations were received in memoriam of Marietta Vickrey and Loretta Penn, two women who inspired many staffing industry leaders. We honor Marietta and Loretta's legacy that funded numerous scholarships this year. To see a complete list of donors, visit the ASA Foundation.?

Those interested in supporting the Women in Leadership scholarship program can do so through the ASA Foundation here.?

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit?americanstaffing.net.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Walker

Marketing Manager

pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

View the original press release on newswire.com.