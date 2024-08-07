Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today announced July 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Volume 9,566,676,904 10,341,370,153 8,565,762,248 Value $240,624,629,057 $263,967,525,088 $196,663,754,575 Transactions 19,671,959 19,321,346 17,089,260 Daily Averages Volume 434.8 million 517.1 million 428.3 million Value $10,937.5 million $13,198.4 million $9,833.2 million Transactions 894,180 966,067 854,463

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 75,001,855,724 73,671,633,899 +1.8 Value $1,716,393,541,580 $1,600,342,945,570 +7.3 Transactions 143,174,399 148,999,736 -3.9 Daily Averages Volume 506.8 million 504.6 million +0.4 Value $11,597.3 million $10,961.3 million +5.8 Transactions 967,395 1,020,546 -5.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Volume 6,424,969,707 7,191,796,447 5,775,734,272 Value $224,906,701,118 $248,122,020,358 $183,594,387,955 Transactions 17,454,025 17,124,399 15,090,757 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 23,110.81 21,875.79 20,626.64 Daily Averages Volume 292.0 million 359.6 million 288.8 million Value $10,223.0 million $12,406.1 million $9,179.7 million Transactions 793,365 856,220 754,538

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 49,274,263,763 49,673,920,278 -0.8 Value $1,603,485,362,344 $1,498,618,495,092 +7.0 Transactions 126,548,814 132,333,391 -4.4 Daily Averages Volume 332.9 million 340.2 million -2.1 Value $10,834.4 million $10,264.5 million +5.6 Transactions 855,060 906,393 -5.7

TSX Venture Exchange *

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Volume 2,273,002,890 2,322,932,501 1,961,468,902 Value $988,296,863 $956,829,536 $952,147,673 Transactions 615,191 567,024 536,052 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 582.58 569.82 627.52 Daily Averages Volume 103.3 million 116.1 million 98.1 million Value $44.9 million $47.8 million $47.6 million Transactions 27,963 28,351 26,803

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 18,781,877,515 17,339,347,771 +8.3 Value $7,696,836,202 $8,454,658,456 -9.0 Transactions 4,609,450 4,854,305 -5.0 Daily Averages Volume 126.9 million 118.8 million +6.9 Value $52.0 million $57.9 million -10.2 Transactions 31,145 33,249 -6.3

TSX Alpha Exchange

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Volume 853,714,702 812,907,300 828,559,074 Value $14,262,694,262 $14,465,738,436 $12,117,218,947 Transactions 1,559,854 1,589,790 1,462,451 Daily Averages Volume 38.8 million 40.6 million 41.4 million Value $648.3 million $723.3 million $605.9 million Transactions 70,902 79,490 73,123

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 6,889,096,832 6,658,365,850 +3.5 Value $103,390,089,439 $93,269,792,022 +10.9 Transactions 11,819,597 11,812,040 +0.1 Daily Averages Volume 46.5 million 45.6 million +2.1 Value $698.6 million $638.8 million +9.4 Transactions 79,862 80,904 -1.3

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Volume 14,989,605 13,733,905 N/A Value $466,936,814 $422,936,758 Transactions 42,889 40,133 Daily Averages Volume 0.7 million 0.7 million N/A Value $21.2 million $21.1 million Transactions 1,950 2,007

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 56,617,614 N/A N/A Value $1,821,253,595 Transactions 196,538 Daily Averages Volume 0.4 million N/A N/A Value $12.3 million Transactions 1,328

Montreal Exchange

July 2024 June 2024 July 2023 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 14,198,861 15,395,390 12,610,946 Open Interest (Contracts) 18,277,536 17,231,723 14,875,310

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 106,665,955 98,069,606 +8.8 Open Interest (Contracts) 18,277,536 14,875,310 +22.9

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of July 31, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

