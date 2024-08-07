Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. ("NextGen" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares were listed for trading today under the symbol NXT.

NextGen is a Canadian technology company specializing in the development and acquisition of revenue-generating micro-technology digital platforms. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com ("PCS") and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI Hosting. Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

"We are pleased to list NextGen's common shares for trading on the CSE," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We already support a highly varied group of entrepreneurial technology companies on the Exchange. NextGen's unique combination of both a wholesale-to-consumer e-commerce platform and a portal for cloud-based AI applications further diversifies this offering."

Joel Freudman, Founder, President & CEO of NextGen, added: "Today's CSE listing marks a major milestone in NextGen's growth trajectory. We are excited to accelerate our development as a publicly-traded tech company, and look forward to the increased market visibility, trading liquidity, and reputational benefits that a CSE listing provides for our Company and our shareholders."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

