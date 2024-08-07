Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $1.25 Billion, up 1.1% YoY as Reported and 1.8% YoY in Constant Currency(1)

Record 12-Month Backlog of $4.25 Billion, up 2.7% YoY

Updates Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

Expects Revenue Growth of 1.9%-2.7% YoY as Reported

Reiterates Midpoint of Revenue Growth Outlook in Constant Currency(1) while Tightening Expected Range to 2.3%-3.1% YoY

On-track to Achieve Accelerated Profitability Targets in Fiscal 2024

Expects GAAP Diluted EPS Growth of 7.4%-9.2% YoY

Reiterates Midpoint of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Growth Outlook while Tightening Expected Range to 8.5%-9.5% YoY

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

Record revenue of $1,250 million, up 1.1% as reported and up 1.8% in constant currency (1) ; revenue was at the midpoint of the $1,235-$1,275 million guidance range, adjusting for a negative impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $5 million compared to our guidance assumptions

Record managed services revenue of $741 million, equivalent to approximately 59% of total revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.21, including a restructuring charge of 11 cents per share, without which GAAP diluted EPS would have been at the high end of the guidance range of $1.24-$1.32

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.62, at the higher end of the guidance range of $1.57-$1.63

GAAP operating income of $176 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.1%, up 160 basis points sequentially and down 70 basis points as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter

Non-GAAP operating income of $232 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 18.6%, up 80 basis points as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter and up 20 basis points sequentially, reflecting a continued focus on operational excellence

Free cash flow of $175 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $191 million, less $16 million in net capital expenditures and other (2) , including approximately $18 million of restructuring payments

Repurchased $169 million of ordinary shares during the third fiscal quarter

Record twelve-month backlog of $4.25 billion, up approximately 2.7% as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter and up approximately $20 million sequentially

Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding) Expected total shareholder return assumes Non-GAAP EPS growth plus dividend yield

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered solid Q3 results, highlighted by accelerated profitability gains and record revenue, in line with the midpoint of our guidance after currency adjustments. Sales momentum was healthy as we focused on delivering value in our strategic domains of cloud, digital modernization, 5G and fiber monetization, network automation and Generative AI. Notably, customer demand for Amdocs' cloud solutions remains especially strong, highlighted by the significant 5-year cloud deal we previously announced with AT&T, as well as newly signed agreements to support the cloud migration journeys of TELUS in Canada and Vodafone Ziggo in Netherlands. I am also happy to announce that a leading global operator has chosen to integrate Amdocs' Gen AI, telco-specific amAIz platform in its business operations. I believe this important award in partnership with NVIDIA demonstrates our commitment to innovation and the unique role Amdocs can play as one of the leading Gen AI technology enablers in the telecommunications industry today," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

"The ongoing implementation of automation, AI and Gen AI, and other sophisticated tools continues to drive cost and efficiency benefits across our business, the cumulative effects of which translated to accelerated profitability gains in Q3. Our managed services offering is resonating in the market, highlighted by record quarterly revenue in Q3 and significant multi-year agreements to support the cloud migration journeys of AT&T, Telus and Vodafone Ziggo. Demonstrating our confidence in Amdocs' unique business model, and the future success of the company, we also increased our pace of buyback activity in Q3, repurchasing approximately $169 million of Amdocs shares," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, "We continue to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities within our strategic growth domains, and our market win rate remains high as we leverage our pedigree for innovation and technology, market-leading portfolio, best-in-class execution and highly talented people. Nonetheless, we continue to operate in a challenging industry demand environment which is yet to improve. We are reiterating the midpoint of our constant currency(1) revenue growth expectations in fiscal 2024, which includes another year of double-digit growth in cloud. Moreover, our profitability gains are on-track with our targets, and we are positioned to deliver double-digit expected total shareholder returns(3) for the fourth year running."

In Remembrance

Amdocs announces with great sadness that Mr. Richard T.C. LeFave, a member of our Board of Directors, passed away on July 27, 2024. Mr. LeFave served as a director of Amdocs since 2011 and was the Chairman of the Technology and Innovation Committee and a member of several board committees. Mr. LeFave made invaluable contributions to the success of Amdocs through his mentorship and guidance throughout the years. The Board of Directors and our employees extend their deepest condolences to Mr. LeFave's family, friends, and colleagues.

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)

In millions Three months ended June 30, 2024 Actual Guidance Revenue $ 1,250 $1,235 - $1,275 Revenue Growth, as reported 1.1% Revenue Growth, constant currency (1) 1.8%

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2024 was at the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance, adjusting for an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $5 million relative to our guidance assumptions

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $4 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2024

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In thousands, except per share data Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP Measures Net Income $ 140,998 $ 160,115 Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 140,289 $ 159,428 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.32 Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Net Income $ 187,807 $ 189,605 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 187,098 $ 188,918 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 1.57

Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, and other, net of related tax effects, in all the periods presented, and in the three months ended June 30, 2024, also excludes restructuring charges net of related tax effects

For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On August 7, 2024, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.479 per share, and set September 30, 2024 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 25, 2024

Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $169 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2024

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog was a record $4.25 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, up approximately 2.7% as compared to last year's third fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Outlook In millions, except per share data Q4 - 2024 Revenue $1,240-$1,280 GAAP Diluted earnings per share $1.34-$1.42 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $1.67-$1.73

Fourth quarter revenue guidance assumes immaterial sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024

Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.18-$0.20 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.11 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future expected restructuring charges

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook FY 2024 - Year-over -Year growth Current guidance Previous guidance Revenue Growth, as reported 1.9%-2.7% 1.6%-3.6% Revenue Growth, constant currency (1) 2.3%-3.1% 1.7%-3.7% GAAP Diluted earnings per share 7.4%-9.2% 7.0%-13.0% Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share 8.5%-9.5% 7.0%-11.0%

FY 2024, in millions Current guidance Previous guidance Free Cash Flow (2) $ 700 $ 700

Full year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance incorporates an expected unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 0.4% year-over-year, as compared with an unfavorable impact of about 0.1% year-over-year previously

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.72-$0.74 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.46 per share, restructuring charges of $0.35, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future expected restructuring charges

Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be within a range of 18.1% to 18.7% for the full year fiscal 2024

Non-GAAP operating margin is comprised of GAAP operating margin, excluding amortization on purchased intangible assets and other, equity-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 13% to 17% for the full year fiscal 2024

Free cash flow(2) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other, and excludes payments related to restructuring charges

The forward looking statements regarding our fourth fiscal quarter 2024 and full year fiscal 2024 guidance take into consideration the Company's current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events, the current inflationary environment, global or regional events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, which have created, and continue to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

restructuring and unusual charges or benefits;

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs' results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs' results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow(2), revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs' management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, restructuring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs' management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 filed on May 20, 2024.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,250,059 $ 1,235,962 $ 3,741,107 $ 3,644,986 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 809,970 804,007 2,424,710 2,356,341 Research and development 90,368 92,162 270,729 277,162 Selling, general and administrative 144,027 143,777 434,140 430,327 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 15,111 13,302 47,719 41,555 Restructuring charges 14,715 - 47,875 24,536 1,074,191 1,053,248 3,225,173 3,129,921 Operating income 175,868 182,714 515,934 515,065 Interest and other expense, net (6,872 ) (4,421 ) (28,300 ) (12,322 ) Income before income taxes 168,996 178,293 487,634 502,743 Income taxes 27,998 18,178 78,489 62,447 Net income $ 140,998 $ 160,115 $ 409,145 $ 440,296 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 709 687 2,389 1,598 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 140,289 $ 159,428 $ 406,756 $ 438,698 Basic earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.22 $ 1.33 $ 3.50 $ 3.65 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 1.21 $ 1.32 $ 3.48 $ 3.62 Cash dividends declared per ordinary share $ 0.479 $ 0.435 $ 1.393 $ 1.265 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 114,973 119,520 116,075 120,230 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 115,548 120,351 116,738 121,070

AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,250,059 $ 1,235,962 $ 3,741,107 $ 3,644,986 Non-GAAP operating income 232,390 220,222 687,065 647,497 Non-GAAP net income 187,807 189,605 555,260 545,445 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited 187,098 188,918 552,871 543,847 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 1.57 $ 4.74 $ 4.49 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 115,548 120,351 116,738 121,070

Free Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, Nine months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 191,462 $ 172,557 $ 506,506 $ 550,259 Purchases of property and equipment, net (a) (16,337 ) (28,983 ) (79,683 ) (97,805 ) Free Cash Flow $ 175,125 $ 143,574 $ 426,823 $ 452,454

(a) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net", include immaterial proceeds from sale of property and equipment for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 809,970 $ - $ (13,351 ) $ (584 ) $ - $ - $ 796,035 Research and development 90,368 (2,166 ) 88,202 Selling, general and administrative 144,027 (10,595 ) 133,432 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 15,111 (15,111 ) - Restructuring charges 14,715 (14,715 ) - Total operating expenses 1,074,191 (15,111 ) (26,112 ) (584 ) (14,715 ) - 1,017,669 Operating income 175,868 15,111 26,112 584 14,715 - 232,390 Interest and other expense, net (6,872 ) (6,872 ) Income taxes 27,998 9,713 37,711 Net income 140,998 15,111 26,112 584 14,715 (9,713 ) 187,807 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 709 709 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 140,289 $ 15,111 $ 26,112 $ 584 $ 14,715 $ (9,713 ) $ 187,098

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 804,007 $ - $ (11,852 ) $ (152 ) $ - $ - $ 792,003 Research and development 92,162 (2,037 ) 90,125 Selling, general and administrative 143,777 (10,165 ) 133,612 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 13,302 (13,302 ) - Total operating expenses 1,053,248 (13,302 ) (24,054 ) (152 ) - 1,015,740 Operating income 182,714 13,302 24,054 152 - 220,222 Interest and other expense, net (4,421 ) 508 (3,913 ) Income taxes 18,178 8,526 26,704 Net income 160,115 13,302 24,054 152 508 (8,526 ) 189,605 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 687 687 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 159,428 $ 13,302 $ 24,054 $ 152 $ 508 $ (8,526 ) $ 188,918

AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,424,710 $ - $ (40,126 ) $ 3,000 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,387,584 Research and development 270,729 (6,289 ) 264,440 Selling, general and administrative 434,140 (32,122 ) 402,018 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 47,719 (47,719 ) - Restructuring charges 47,875 (47,875 ) - Total operating expenses 3,225,173 (47,719 ) (78,537 ) 3,000 (47,875 ) - 3,054,042 Operating income 515,934 47,719 78,537 (3,000 ) 47,875 - 687,065 Interest and other expense, net (28,300 ) 5,538 (22,762 ) Income taxes 78,489 30,554 109,043 Net income 409,145 47,719 78,537 (3,000 ) 47,875 5,538 (30,554 ) 555,260 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,389 2,389 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 406,756 $ 47,719 $ 78,537 $ (3,000 ) $ 47,875 $ 5,538 $ (30,554 ) $ 552,871

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other Equity based compensation expense Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value Restructuring charges Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,356,341 $ - $ (30,568 ) $ (1,436 ) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,324,337 Research and development 277,162 (5,224 ) 271,938 Selling, general and administrative 430,327 (29,113 ) 401,214 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 41,555 (41,555 ) - Restructuring charges 24,536 (24,536 ) - Total operating expenses 3,129,921 (41,555 ) (64,905 ) (1,436 ) (24,536 ) - 2,997,489 Operating income 515,065 41,555 64,905 1,436 24,536 - 647,497 Interest and other expense, net (12,322 ) 508 (11,814 ) Income taxes 62,447 27,791 90,238 Net income 440,296 41,555 64,905 1,436 24,536 508 (27,791 ) 545,445 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,598 1,598 Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited $ 438,698 $ 41,555 $ 64,905 $ 1,436 $ 24,536 $ 508 $ (27,791 ) $ 543,847

AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,989 $ 520,080 Short-term interest-bearing investments 184,182 222,451 Accounts receivable, net 1,018,801 944,477 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 242,797 224,622 Total current assets 1,763,769 1,911,630 Property and equipment, net 758,435 790,923 Lease assets 162,573 160,938 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,019,770 2,930,580 Other noncurrent assets 691,695 631,582 Total assets $ 6,396,242 $ 6,425,653 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 1,248,961 $ 1,142,781 Lease liabilities 40,077 39,960 Deferred revenue 133,236 170,634 Total current liabilities 1,422,274 1,353,375 Lease liabilities 112,732 121,654 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 646,140 645,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 668,276 737,996 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders' equity 3,504,462 3,523,759 Noncontrolling interests 42,358 43,173 Total equity 3,546,820 3,566,932 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,396,242 $ 6,425,653

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 409,145 $ 440,296 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 143,738 148,412 Amortization of debt issuance cost 445 432 Equity-based compensation expense 78,537 64,905 Deferred income taxes (12,347 ) (45,906 ) Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments 5,212 2,185 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (88,805 ) (128,371 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,276 ) (34,353 ) Other noncurrent assets (21,207 ) 3,410 Lease assets and liabilities, net (10,440 ) (2,937 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel 125,063 108,922 Deferred revenue (41,927 ) 1,207 Income taxes payable, net (62,328 ) (42,744 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (9,304 ) 34,801 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 506,506 $ 550,259 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (a) (79,683 ) (97,805 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments 49,516 15,553 Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments (9,061 ) - Net cash paid for business acquisitions (86,824 ) (84,425 ) Other 4,182 (2,438 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (121,870 ) $ (169,115 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Repurchase of shares (443,316 ) (334,499 ) Proceeds from employee stock option exercises 19,120 45,976 Payments of dividends (157,264 ) (147,679 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interests (3,204 ) (209 ) Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (2,063 ) (453 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (586,727 ) $ (436,864 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (202,091 ) (55,720 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 520,080 573,377 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 317,989 $ 517,657

AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions)

Three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 North America $ 828.8 $ 823.2 $ 838.1 $ 834.4 $ 830.9 Europe 175.9 184.8 181.4 175.5 187.3 Rest of the World 245.3 237.8 225.7 232.6 217.8 Total Revenue $ 1,250.1 $ 1,245.8 $ 1,245.2 $ 1,242.6 $ 1,236.0

Three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Managed Services Revenue $ 740.8 $ 720.3 $ 722.5 $ 718.1 $ 719.8

as of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 12-Month Backlog $ 4,250 $ 4,230 $ 4,210 $ 4,150 $ 4,140

