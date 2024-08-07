ZipRecruiter to bring the innovative employer review platform to the United States, empowering job seekers with authentic and comparable insights

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that it has acquired Breakroom, a UK-based employer review platform focused on frontline industries such as retail and hospitality. In line with its mission to actively connect job seekers with their next great opportunity, ZipRecruiter plans to launch Breakroom in the United States to empower workers with the job insights they need to apply with confidence. Breakroom will continue to operate as an independent brand.

Breakroom collects data from frontline workers on pay, hours, flexibility, work conditions, culture, and more to provide community-powered ratings for jobs. These ratings give an authentic and transparent view of what it's like to work for different employers, which, in turn, helps job seekers apply for the right jobs for their individual needs.

"While traditional employer review sites have predominantly become places where workers go to voice their job dissatisfaction, Breakroom collects insights about what the day-to-day is like working for different companies," said Ian Siegel, Founder CEO of ZipRecruiter. "Breakroom's ratings give job seekers a clear picture of what it's really like to work for an employer, setting better expectations than a traditional job description. We know that when job seekers better understand the roles they're applying for, it leads to better outcomes for both sides of our marketplace."

Since its launch in 2020, Breakroom has built a platform that resonates with the rising digitally native workforce in an authentic way and features hundreds of thousands of reviews. These reviews also allow Breakroom to provide employers with highly actionable insights, including recommendations for how to improve their ratings, jobs, and ultimately, retention. Breakroom also supports employers in their efforts to create good jobs by providing employer branding and insights, recruitment marketing tools, and quality candidate sourcing.

"ZipRecruiter and Breakroom share a common mission to connect the right job seekers to the right employers. We believe everyone deserves a good job, and that all jobs have the potential to be good ones when both job seekers and employers are armed with objective and actionable information. We're looking forward to teaming with ZipRecruiter to scale our platform so we can bring this powerful tool-and ultimately great employment matches-to even more job seekers and employers," said Anna Maybank, Founder CEO, Breakroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter's powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS Android for the past seven years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2024 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 18, 2023.

About Breakroom

Breakroom is an employer review and job marketplace platform. Featuring reviews for thousands of UK employers, Breakroom's proprietary data on pay, hours, flexibility and culture are sourced straight from job seekers to help candidates learn about and apply to the right roles and employers. With a focus on frontline workers, employers can use their enhanced profiles to showcase what it's really like to work for the company and attract more engaged candidates. For more information, visit www.breakroom.cc.

