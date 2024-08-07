Amdocs Management Limited: AT&T Selects Amdocs to Enable Disruptive Digital Brands

Amdocs' connectX will enable AT&T to power challenger brands, MVNOs, and more with record speed

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that AT&T (NYSE:T) has selected the Amdocs connectX cloud-native SaaS (software as a service) platform to support AT&T's mission to build a cutting-edge ecosystem for evolving consumer landscapes.

ConnectX provides a turnkey, telco-in-a-box solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It will enable seamless, rapid integration and launch for new influencer brand and newly emerging MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) customers. AT&T will be able to quickly design and launch disruptive, innovative brands and services on this robust platform.

ConnectX will create exciting, new experiences for AT&T customers through an accelerated go-to-market timeline, turbo-charged software development, innovative branding, AI self-service, and digital simplicity. With pre-packaged customer journeys, embedded AI capabilities, and a diverse inventory of pre-integrated partners, AT&T will redefine user experience with agility and precision, truly meeting the customer where they want to be.

"As AT&T continues to evolve, we're excited to offer our customers quick, agile and digital-focused ways to create unique experiences for end users," said William Traylor, Vice President of 5G Ecosystems and Partnerships at AT&T. "We strive to develop and enable capabilities that offer flexible, agile, cost-effective solutions. We're proud to collaborate with Amdocs for its innovative, feature-rich SaaS platform to help us empower our digital customers. Together, we will catalyze ecosystem innovation."

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with AT&T as they harness the capabilities of our connectX SaaS platform to power the next generation of connected services and deliver exceptional experiences," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. "Experience agility is the name of the game when it comes to capturing new subscribers, and connectX simplifies the experience for AT&T, its partners, and end customers with its robust partner management and marketplace capabilities. With embedded AI at the forefront, connectX delivers a contextual and seamless connectivity experience."

