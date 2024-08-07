Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company"), a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company with operations in Peru, is providing a bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On July 22, 2024, the Company announced that it applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") in connection with the delay in filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, related management discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Required Documents") by the prescribed filing deadline (the "Original Announcement"). At that time, based on information then-available, the Company expected to file the Required Documents by August 16, 2024. The MCTO was issued on July 30, 2024 and restricts its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, until two full business days following the receipt by the ASC of all filings the Company is required to make under Alberta securities law (including the Required Documents). The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company's management continues to work diligently to complete the Required Documents. The Company now expects that the Required Documents will be filed by August 30, 2024.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Original Announcement: (i) other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Original Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Required Documents.

