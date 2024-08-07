Amdocs Management Limited: VodafoneZiggo Selects Amdocs to Modernize and Migrate its Monetization Engines to the Cloud, Improving Operational Efficiency and Business Resilience, and Empowering Innovative New Services

Netherlands service provider also signs two-year managed services contract extension, building on existing collaboration with Amdocs; cloud migration project will include both Amdocs and non-Amdocs applications

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that VodafoneZiggo, one of the Netherlands' leading communications service providers, has selected Amdocs to modernize and migrate its monetization engines to the public cloud. Furthermore, VodafoneZiggo has also extended its managed services agreement with Amdocs for an additional two years, ensuring the operational smooth-running of these mission-critical systems.

Under the agreement, Amdocs will modernize VodafoneZiggo's monetization engines to cloud-ready and cloud-native solutions, and migrate the operator's business support systems environment, including both Amdocs and non-Amdocs applications, to the public cloud. With its scalable, secure, and cost-efficient infrastructure, this migration will lay the foundation for standalone 5G readiness, bolster VodafoneZiggo's business resiliency, and accelerate time to market for innovative new services and offerings.

"Our ongoing partnership with Amdocs to modernize our systems, migrate them to the cloud and drive operational efficiencies is central to our strategy of future-proofing our operational landscape," said Candice Dillon, Chief Information Officer at VodafoneZiggo. "Our transition to the cloud, alongside the operational benefits it brings in terms of cost-efficiency, agility, and enhanced backup and redundancy, will enable us to provide our customers with even more innovative new services and customer-focused offerings."

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with VodafoneZiggo, enabling them to capitalize on the full breadth of 5G service innovation while enjoying the scalability and flexibility of cloud-based monetization platforms," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By adopting a robust, future-ready foundation, VodafoneZiggo will be able to deliver even more unique and engaging experiences for its customers."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com