Amdocs Management Limited: A1 Telekom Austria Selects Amdocs to Modernize its Monetization Platforms

Multi-year project will consolidate and future-proof Austrian operator's billing, charging, and catalog solutions to drive new revenue growth, bring operational efficiencies, and improve the customer experience

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by A1 Telekom Austria, the Austrian subsidiary of A1 Group, a leading Central and Eastern Europe service provider, to upgrade and modernize its monetization platforms.

The multi-year project will future-proof the Austrian operator's billing, charging, and catalog solutions, simplifying systems, and providing the basis for the consolidation of A1 Telekom Austria's monetization engines into a fully convergent platform. The cloud-based platform will enable A1 Telekom Austria to launch new services and products across all its customer segments with faster time to market and deliver an enhanced user experience.

"Amdocs has been a proven partner for the past 25 years and we are excited to build on this relationship to unlock support for new monetization use cases, enabling revenue growth and improved customer experience as our subscribers enjoy the benefits of 5G, IoT, and other advanced services," said Helmut Rogge-Wiltsche, Director, ICS Information Communication Service at A1 Telekom Austria. "Alongside operational efficiencies, advanced security, and compliance with the latest industry standards, the new platform will also drive towards a common IT foundation for A1 Group, in line with the group's strategy and structure."

"This strategic engagement is the next major step in the long collaboration between A1 Telekom Austria and Amdocs," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our cloud-based monetization platform will ensure A1 is agile and efficient, while providing flexibility to support nearly limitless monetization strategies and improved experiences for their customers."

Supporting Resources

Read more about Amdocs Monetization and Catalog Management solutions

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com