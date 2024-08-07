Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
SECOND QUARTER PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Strong demand and higher utilization at our Texas liquefaction plant led to a year-over-year increase of 45.3% in LNG volumes delivered and an improvement of $2.2 million in net income
Record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million, an increase of $2.2 million on a year-over-year basis
$5.0 million of cash flow from operations, an increase of 32.3% on a year-over-year basis
$15.9 million of cash and availability under our credit agreements with cash and cash equivalents exceeding debt outstanding resulting in a net cash positive balance sheet as of June 30, 2024
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"We delivered strong second quarter results due to the ongoing efforts of our entire team to transition our company into one of North America's largest providers of liquefied natural gas fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions." said Westy Ballard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These efforts have optimized our existing operations and resulted in longer-term customer relationships, higher asset utilization, more predictable cash flows, improved liquidity, and a healthier leverage profile."
Ballard continued, "Moving forward, we remain focused on leveraging our proven business model to further develop and deliver a portfolio of opportunities across our marine, commercial and industrial business platforms."
STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Strengthening balance sheet and liquidity profile. At the end of the second quarter, the Company's total cash and available liquidity under its credit agreements improved to $15.9 million and Stabilis had a trailing twelve-month net leverage ratio of -0.3x.
Increased storage capacity at Texas liquefaction plant. During the quarter, the Company commenced the phased expansion of storage capacity from 270,000 gallons to 630,000 gallons at its liquefaction facility in Texas, which will further bolster its inland LNG supply chain to address increased demand and provide redundancy for its business as it expands its infrastructure to the Gulf Coast waterfront.
Outstanding execution of the industry's first ever LNG bunkering operation in Galveston, Texas and preparing for demand growth for LNG as marine bunker fuel. During the quarter, the Company executed on its Gulf Coast LNG fueling contract with Carnival Corporation, which began late in the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, in leveraging its experience servicing a world-class cruise line operator like Carnival, the Company is finalizing plans to build the first dedicated LNG bunkering facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast and is in discussions with several potential marine customers in strategic ports across the U.S. for further expansion.
Contract awards and capitalizing on multi-year investment cycle across multiple sectors in its commercial & industrial platform. During the quarter, Stabilis' announced a 14-month contract extension of an LNG supply agreement for primary power generation and continues to further expand its operations with the expectation to deliver more than 235,000 megawatts of energy in 2024 to peak load, intermittent, distributed, and emergency relief power customers across multiple industries.
Additionally, during the quarter, the Company expanded its aerospace customer base and anticipates its 2024 aerospace market-related volumes will increase by more than 76% over the prior year, representing approximately 10% of its 2024 full-year sales volumes. Over the next five years, domestic demand for high-purity LNG is expected to increase by 65% to approximately 25 million gallons annually. Stabilis estimates that it is among the largest suppliers of high-purity LNG to space launch providers in the U.S., currently supplying approximately 40% of the market, with the potential to significantly increase its market share subject to future investments in liquefaction capacity.
SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Stabilis will host a conference call on Wednesday August 8, 2024, at 9:00 am ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live:
888-506-0062
International Live:
973-528-0011
Conference ID:
300549
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 15, 2024:
Domestic Live:
877-481-4010
International Live:
919-882-2331
Replay ID:
50991
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Operating Results
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Revenues
$
18,598
$
19,770
$
12,907
$
38,368
$
39,749
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
13,550
13,514
10,585
27,064
30,855
Change in unrealized (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives
(82
)
(252
)
(224
)
(334
)
(55
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,331
3,456
3,043
6,787
6,422
Gain from disposal of fixed assets
(72
)
(127
)
-
(199
)
-
Depreciation expense
1,768
1,800
1,992
3,568
4,003
Total operating expenses
18,495
18,391
15,396
36,886
41,225
Income (loss) from operations before equity income
103
1,379
(2,489
)
1,482
(1,476
)
Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations
295
197
685
492
1,030
Income (loss) from operations
398
1,576
(1,804
)
1,974
(446
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income (expense), net
28
(4
)
(147
)
24
(297
)
Interest (expense), net - related parties
-
-
(24
)
-
(56
)
Other (expense), net
26
(21
)
(40
)
5
(124
)
Total other income (expense)
54
(25
)
(211
)
29
(477
)
Net income (loss) before income tax expense
452
1,551
(2,015
)
2,003
(923
)
Income tax expense
425
82
159
507
167
Net income (loss)
$
27
$
1,469
$
(2,174
)
$
1,496
$
(1,090
)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic and diluted per common share
$
0.00
$
0.08
$
(0.12
)
$
0.08
$
(0.06
)
EBITDA
$
2,192
$
3,355
$
148
$
5,547
$
3,433
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,110
$
3,103
$
(76
)
$
5,213
$
3,378
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,483
$
5,374
Accounts receivable, net
5,933
7,752
Inventories, net
155
169
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,325
1,677
Total current assets
18,896
14,972
Property, plant and equipment:
Cost
110,426
110,646
Less accumulated depreciation
(62,057
)
(61,167
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
48,369
49,479
Goodwill
4,314
4,314
Investments in foreign joint ventures
10,541
12,009
Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets
453
525
Total assets
$
82,573
$
81,299
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,607
$
5,707
Accrued liabilities
3,614
4,166
Current portion of long-term notes payable
1,216
1,682
Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations
82
164
Total current liabilities
11,519
11,719
Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
7,378
7,747
Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations
-
21
Total liabilities
18,897
19,487
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,585,014 and 18,573,391 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
19
19
Additional paid-in capital
102,839
102,057
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(432
)
(18
)
Accumulated deficit
(38,750
)
(40,246
)
Total stockholders' equity
63,676
61,812
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
82,573
$
81,299
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) from operations
$
27
$
1,469
$
(2,174
)
$
1,496
$
(1,090
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
1,768
1,800
1,992
3,568
4,003
Stock-based compensation expense
408
383
593
791
1,182
Bad debt expense
(100
)
168
-
68
-
Gain from disposal of assets
(72
)
(127
)
-
(199
)
-
Income from equity investment in joint venture
(340
)
(247
)
(741
)
(587
)
(1,134
)
Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net
(359
)
-
-
(359
)
-
Realized and unrealized losses on natural gas derivatives, net
30
-
70
30
491
Distributions from equity investment in joint venture
1,716
-
813
1,716
813
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
-
-
-
Accounts receivable
(228
)
1,964
4,964
1,736
7,008
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
445
235
320
680
827
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,679
(1,812
)
(2,024
)
(133
)
(8,385
)
Other
64
96
(4
)
160
187
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,038
3,929
3,809
8,967
3,902
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(1,376
)
(873
)
(1,484
)
(2,249
)
(5,211
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
72
207
-
279
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,304
)
(666
)
(1,484
)
(1,970
)
(5,211
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on short- and long-term notes payable
(529
)
(346
)
(366
)
(875
)
(731
)
Payments on notes payable from related parties
-
-
(604
)
-
(1,200
)
Employee tax payments from restricted stock withholdings
-
(9
)
(108
)
(9
)
(108
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(529
)
(355
)
(1,078
)
(884
)
(2,039
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(8
)
4
13
(4
)
18
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,197
2,912
1,260
6,109
(3,330
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
8,286
5,374
6,861
5,374
11,451
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
11,483
$
8,286
$
8,121
$
11,483
$
8,121
Non-GAAP Measures
Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
27
$
1,469
$
(2,174
)
$
1,496
$
(1,090
)
Depreciation
1,768
1,800
1,992
3,568
4,003
Interest expense, net
(28
)
4
171
(24
)
353
Income tax expense
425
82
159
507
167
EBITDA
2,192
3,355
148
5,547
3,433
Special items*
(82
)
(252
)
(224
)
(334
)
(55
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,110
$
3,103
$
(76
)
$
5,213
$
3,378
*Special items for all periods presented consist of adjustments related to unrealized (gain)/loss on natural gas derivatives.
